Govt Firm On Dec 31 Emission Compliance Deadline Over 2,200 NCR Units Still Non-Compliant

MENAFN - KNN India)With air quality remaing poor in and around the national capital, Centre has directed Delhi-NCR authorities to take strict action against industries that do not comply with the December 31 deadline.

The deadline requires units to install real-time emission monitoring systems and other pollution-control equipment. Officials said the action could include shutting down non-compliant units.

2,254 Industrial Units Still Non-Compliant

Officials reported that 2,254 high-polluting units have not yet connected their Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) to the CPCB server.

Most of these units are in the metal, textile and food-processing sectors. An SOP has already been issued to accelerate installations, reported TOI.

Centre Reviews Progress, Monitors Device Costs

The directions were issued at a review meeting chaired by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who said market price escalations of pollution monitoring and control devices are being closely watched to ensure that industrial units are not discouraged in installing them.

He urged states and UTs to speed up implementation of air-quality measures decided in earlier meetings.

States Asked to Finalise 2026 Action Plans

The Centre instructed all states and UTs to finalise their 2026 air pollution control plans within this month.

Key measures include accelerated road repair, dust suppression, waste management, smart traffic systems, improved public transport, and greening of open spaces.

Time-Bound Targets and Regular Reviews

Yadav asked stakeholders to prepare detailed action plans for 2026 with monthly and weekly targets and directed that regular review meetings be held to ensure timely execution.

Discussions with Punjab and Haryana will also be held to intensify stubble-burning control measures.

