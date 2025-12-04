403
Three policemen get killed in explosion targeting police van in Pakistan
(MENAFN) At least three policemen were killed in an explosion targeting a police van in northwestern Pakistan, officials reported on Wednesday.
The blast took place in the Paniyala area of Dera Ismail Khan district when militants struck a police vehicle, a police official at the district emergency control room told reporters over the phone.
“So far, three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, have been killed. However, we are still determining the nature of the blast—whether it was an IED (improvised explosive device) or a direct attack,” the official said.
This incident marks the third attack on police and civil administration in the region over the past three days. On Tuesday, four people, including a senior district government official and two policemen, were killed in a militant assault on Bannu-Miranshah Road in Bannu district. The day before, a suicide bombing in Lakki Marwat claimed the life of a policeman and injured six others.
Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have long been affected by militant violence, with attacks in the region increasing significantly in recent years.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army announced late Tuesday that at least seven militants were killed during an intelligence-led operation in North Waziristan.
