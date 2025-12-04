403
US ambassadors believe Putin wants to end Ukraine war—Trump
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump told journalists on Wednesday that his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, believe Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to reach a settlement in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The two envoys visited the Kremlin a day earlier to discuss key elements of a US-backed peace plan. A Russian presidential aide described the visit as “constructive, very useful, and substantive,” but emphasized that no comprehensive agreement has been reached.
Asked whether the envoys think Putin still seeks peace, Trump said, “He would like to end the war… That was their impression.” He added, “President Putin had a very good meeting yesterday with Jared Kushner and with Steve Witkoff. What comes out of that meeting, I can’t tell you, because it does take two to tango.”
Trump noted that he had advised Ukraine to pursue peace earlier this year. “I said, you have no cards… That would have been a much better time to settle,” he said, adding that Kiev’s position has worsened since then. He also remarked that Ukraine is “very satisfied” with the current US proposal, all things considered.
The Kremlin has remained cautious regarding the discussions, criticizing “megaphone diplomacy.” A spokesperson emphasized that “it is better for these negotiations to be conducted in silence,” adding that “some things were accepted, some were marked as unacceptable,” without providing further detail.
Russia continues to assert its preference for a diplomatic resolution, while maintaining that military operations will proceed as long as Ukraine rejects compromise. Recent weeks have seen Russian forces capture two major cities and numerous smaller settlements across several regions.
