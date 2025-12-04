Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Selling Water Has Become A Business': Jaya Bachchan SLAMS Govt Winter Session 2025


2025-12-04 03:12:52
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan criticized the government during the Rajya Sabha discussion on the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, saying 'selling water has become a business.' She warned that amendments could favor corporates over citizens, weaken pollution deterrence, and jeopardize public access to safe water.

