Ambassador: Ukraine's Experience In Overcoming War Consequences Could Benefit Cyprus

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Ukraine's Ambassador to Cyprus Serhiy Nizhynskyi in an interview with Ukrinform

The diplomat noted that he fully shares the opinion of Cyprus' Ambassador to Ukraine Michalis Firillas that the Cypriot model of conflict resolution cannot serve as an example for our country, as Cyprus has remained divided for over 50 years.

According to Nizhynskyi, despite the absence of active hostilities, the inhabitants of Cyprus continue to live with a sense of constant threat. There is a buffer zone with abandoned houses along the demarcation line, and the property rights of people who were forced to leave their homes have not yet been settled. The possibility of temporary accommodation for Ukrainian refugees in such houses is also being discussed, subject to legal settlement, in order to avoid future disputes over property.

“But I want to emphasize that Ukraine also has experience that it could share with Cyprus, primarily in the areas of child protection, support for military families, and people who have suffered sexual violence during the war,” the ambassador said.

He noted that Cyprus is only now, 51 years after the events of 1974, beginning to raise the issue of rapes committed by the military.

“In Ukraine, in the fourth year of full-scale war, these issues are already being addressed at a high level. We have prepared a number of draft laws on the protection of such victims, provided for compensation, and are also considering the legal status of children born as a result of rape. We can pass on this experience to our partners,” Nezhinskyi said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Cyprus' ambassador to Ukraine, Michalis Firillas, said that the history of Cyprus is not a model for a peaceful solution in Ukraine, as the conflict on the island remains unresolved and the aggression continues.

Ukraine's Ambassador hints at possible“good news” in military cooperation with

The island of Cyprus was divided into two parts in 1974 after the Turkish intervention that followed a coup in Nicosia aimed at unification with Greece. The ethnic composition of the population is 78% Greek Cypriots and 18% Turkish Cypriots. The island is divided into two parts: the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is recognized only by Turkey, and the Republic of Cyprus.

Photo: Facebook/Sergiy Nizhynskyi