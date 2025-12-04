403
Gemini 3 challenges OpenAI, provoking refocusing on its chatbot
(MENAFN) Google’s latest generative AI model, Gemini 3, has put OpenAI on high alert, pushing the ChatGPT developer to concentrate all efforts on its flagship chatbot to maintain its competitive position in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.
Following Gemini 3’s impressive performance, which outpaced ChatGPT in independent evaluations, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman decided to channel the company’s resources exclusively toward improving the chatbot and postpone other projects to keep pace with Google, according to reports.
Since 2022, ChatGPT has remained a leader in the generative AI sector, benefiting from substantial monthly user traffic. Google leads online platforms with 101 billion monthly visits, followed by YouTube at 47 billion, Facebook at 10 billion, Instagram at 5.7 billion, and ChatGPT at 5.2 billion, according to online visibility analyses. Notably, no other AI platforms appear in the top 10.
Globally, 81.5% of AI users prefer ChatGPT, while Perplexity accounts for 11.05%, Microsoft Copilot 3.07%, and Google Gemini 2.97%, as stated by web analytics research.
Although Google’s AI initiatives were previously overshadowed by ChatGPT, the launch of its Nano Banana image processing model in August and the Gemini 3 model last month significantly increased Gemini’s monthly active users from 450 million to 650 million. Gemini 3 also outperformed ChatGPT in Humanity’s Last Exam, an independent performance assessment.
OpenAI is simultaneously investing heavily in software, data centers, and chip development, expecting considerable annual losses through 2028 totaling $74 billion, with a full return on investment projected by 2030, according to financial reports.
