UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the“Company”), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Mr. Wu Tianhua, Chairman and CEO of UP Fintech stated:“The market environment remained supportive in the third quarter. Our total revenues reached US$175.2 million, representing an increase of 73.3% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter. Commission income, interest income and other revenue all saw impressive growth both sequentially and year over year, each setting new record highs. By prioritizing user quality and product diversification, we have sustained a high ARPU that underpins our profitability and a healthy business model. As a result, both our GAAP and non-GAAP net income delivered strong growth. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech was US$53.8 million, up 29.9% quarter over quarter and approximately three times that of the same quarter last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech reached US$57.0 million, an increase of 28.2% sequentially and 2.8 times the same period last year. In the third quarter, we added 31,500 new customers with deposits, with Singapore and Hong Kong being the primary contributors, each accounting for roughly 40% of new funded clients. In the first three quarters of 2025, we onboarded over 132,200 new customers with deposits, and as of today, have effectively achieved our annual target of 150,000 new customers with deposits for 2025. By the end of the third quarter, our total number of customers with deposits reached 1,224,200, representing an 18.5% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Asset inflow remained robust, driven primarily by retail investors. Combined with mark-to-market gains, total account balance rose 17.3% quarter over quarter and 49.7% year over year to a record US$61.0 billion. We continued to refine our customer acquisition approach to ensure long-term user quality and are pleased to see the average net asset inflow of newly acquired funded clients reached a record high of over US$32,000 this quarter. Notably, average net asset inflow of new clients in Singapore and Hong Kong was approximately US$62,000 and US$30,000 this quarter, helping client assets in these two regions to grow roughly 20% and 60% quarter-over-quarter. Client assets in other markets also posted healthy double-digit sequential increases. In the third quarter, we enhanced product breadth and user experience across digital assets and wealth management. In digital assets, we launched digital asset trading in New Zealand, enabling local users to trade spot cryptocurrency on our platform and rolled out macro market insights for digital assets and introduced featured market data, such as coin issuers and on-chain metrics, to help users make better-informed decisions and capture investment opportunities. In wealth management, we significantly expanded Tiger AI's capabilities. We launched the innovative TradingFront AI function to give advisers a real-time analytical edge. TradingFront AI delivers instant insights on portfolio performance, risk exposure, and asset allocation for each client's unique portfolio. The tool automatically surfaces market-sensitive updates, macroeconomic outlooks, and actionable recommendations, enabling advisers to respond faster to changing conditions and conduct more informed, personalized client conversations. In our Corporate business, we underwrote 5 U.S. IPOs in the quarter, all serving as sole bookrunner, including“Yimutian Inc.” and“Linkhome”, and supported multiple digital asset companies in completing U.S. listings and financing deals, including“Bullish Inc.” and“Figure Technology Solutions”. In Hong Kong, we participated in 5 IPOs in the quarter, including“Geek Plus” and“SICC”, and acted as underwriter for“Boss Zhipin” public follow-on offering. In our ESOP business, we added 46 new clients in the third quarter, bringing the total number of ESOP clients served to 709 as of September 30, 2025.” Financial Highlights for Third Quarter 2025

Total revenues were US$175.2 million, an increase of 73.3% year-over-year and an increase of 26.3% quarter-over-quarter.

Total net revenues were US$153.2 million, an increase of 79.5% year-over-year and an increase of 26.2% quarter-over-quarter.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech was US$53.8 million compared to a net income of US$17.8 million in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech was US$57.0 million, compared to a non-GAAP net income of US$20.1 million in the same quarter of last year. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial metrics to the most comparable GAAP metrics is set forth below. Operating Highlights for Third Quarter 2025

Total account balance increased 49.7% year-over-year to US$61.0 billion.

Total margin financing and securities lending balance increased 27.5% year-over-year to US$5.7 billion. Total number of customers with deposit increased 18.5% year-over-year to 1,224.2 thousand. Selected Operating Data for Third Quarter 2025

As of and for the three months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024 2025 2025 In 000's Number of customer accounts 2,368.0 2,579.4 2,618.7 Number of customers with deposits 1,032.8 1,192.7 1,224.2 Number of options and futures contracts traded 15,261.2 22,432.3 25,636.1 In USD millions Trading volume 162,990.0 284,038.2 209,421.4 Trading volume of stocks 41,406.3 68,184.3 73,442.7 Total account balance 40,763.6 52,056.3 61,037.7

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues were US$175.2 million, an increase of 73.3% from US$101.1 million in the same quarter of last year.

Commissions were US$72.9 million, an increase of 76.9% from US$41.2 million in the same quarter of last year, due to an increase in trading volume.

Financing service fees were US$2.76 million, a decrease of 1.5% from US$2.80 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to decreased interest rates.

Interest income was US$73.2 million, an increase of 52.7% from US$48.0 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to the increase in margin financing and securities lending activities of our consolidated account customers.

Other revenues were US$26.3 million, an increase of 189.1% from US$9.1 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to the increase of our IPO distribution income and wealth management service revenue.

Interest expense was US$21.9 million, an increase of 39.8% from US$15.7 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to the increase in funding for margin financing and securities lending activities.

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Total operating costs and expenses were US$89.4 million, an increase of 50.7% from US$59.3 million in the same quarter of last year.

Execution and clearing expenses were US$4.5 million, an increase of 27.3% from US$3.5 million in the same quarter of last year due to an increase in our trading volume.

Employee compensation and benefits expenses were US$47.2 million, an increase of 64.1% from US$28.8 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to an increase of global headcount to support our global expansion.

Occupancy, depreciation and amortization expenses were US$2.8 million, an increase of 27.6% from US$2.2 million in the same quarter of last year, due to the increase in office space and relevant leasehold improvements.

Communication and market data expenses were US$11.8 million, an increase of 21.3% from US$9.7 million in the same quarter of last year due to the increase of IT-related service fees.

Marketing and branding expenses were US$12.9 million, an increase of 56.7% from US$8.2 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to higher marketing spending this quarter.

General and administrative expenses were US$10.3 million, an increase of 48.6% from US$6.9 million in the same quarter of last year due to an increase in professional service fees.

NET INCOME attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech was US$53.8 million, as compared to a net income of US$17.8 million in the same quarter of last year. Net income per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) – diluted was US$0.290, as compared to a net income per ADS – diluted of US$0.110 in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech, which excludes share-based compensation was US$57.0 million, as compared to a US$20.1 million in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP net income per ADS – diluted was US$0.307 as compared to a non-GAAP net income per ADS – diluted of US$0.124 in the same quarter of last year.

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating non-GAAP net income per ADS – diluted was 187,968,942. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had a total of 2,667,964,212 Class A and B ordinary shares outstanding, or the equivalent of 177,864,281 ADSs.

CERTAIN OTHER FINANCIAL ITEMS

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and long-term deposits were US$580.7 million, compared to US$396.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP net loss or income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech and non-GAAP net loss or income per ADS - diluted as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”). We define non-GAAP net loss or income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech as net loss or income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP net loss or income per ADS - diluted is non-GAAP net loss or income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADSs.

We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP net loss or income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net loss or income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternatives to total operating costs and expenses, net loss or income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review these historical non-GAAP financial measures in light of the most directly comparable GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting the usefulness of such measures when analyzing our data comparatively. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

About UP Fintech Holding Limited

UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. The Company's proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its“mobile first” strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company's proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses.

For more information on the Company, please visit: .

Safe Harbor Statement

UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in U.S. dollars (“US$”))

As of

December 31,

As of

September 30, 2024 2025 US$ US$ Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 393,576,874 578,664,355 Cash-segregated for regulatory purpose 2,464,683,625 4,532,028,152 Term deposits 1,075,260 626,793 Receivables from customers (net of allowance of US$15,284,002 and US$12,917,206 as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025) 1,052,972,649 1,667,671,643 Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations 2,305,740,507 2,288,189,632 Financial instruments held, at fair value 75,547,082 107,668,575 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,629,819 30,883,983 Amounts due from related parties 16,720,671 16,272,700 Total current assets 6,327,946,487 9,222,005,833 Non-current assets: Long-term deposits 1,369,994 1,404,692 Right-of-use assets 10,880,673 12,419,704 Property, equipment and intangible assets, net 15,358,528 14,480,087 Crypto assets held - 4,827,659 Goodwill 2,492,668 2,492,668 Long-term investments 7,658,809 7,523,109 Equity method investment 10,203,622 10,520,803 Other non-current assets 6,828,553 11,299,482 Deferred tax assets 8,573,135 11,491,966 Total non-current assets 63,365,982 76,460,170 Total assets 6,391,312,469 9,298,466,003 Current liabilities: Payables to customers 3,574,651,125 6,013,948,056 Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations: 1,914,769,701 2,115,964,591 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 67,263,254 99,977,572 Lease liabilities-current 4,153,928 6,115,972 Convertible bonds-current - 161,498,483 Amounts due to related parties 874,331 77,720,831 Total current liabilities 5,561,712,339 8,475,225,505 Convertible bonds 159,505,397 - Lease liabilities-non-current 5,902,323 5,840,409 Deferred tax liabilities 2,068,661 1,855,844 Total liabilities 5,729,188,720 8,482,921,758 Mezzanine equity Redeemable non-controlling interest 7,177,668 5,900,650 Total Mezzanine equity 7,177,668 5,900,650 Shareholders' equity: Class A ordinary shares 25,427 25,703 Class B ordinary shares 976 976 Additional paid-in capital 619,030,730 630,611,586 Statutory reserve 12,425,463 12,425,463 Retained earnings 37,843,547 166,219,993 Treasury stock (2,172,819 ) (2,172,819 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (11,919,310 ) 2,813,227 Total UP Fintech shareholders' equity 655,234,014 809,924,129 Non-controlling interests (287,933 ) (280,534 ) Total equity 654,946,081 809,643,595 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity 6,391,312,469 9,298,466,003





UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (All amounts in U.S. dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares (or ADSs) and per share (or ADS) data) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2025 2025 2024 2025 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Revenues: Commissions 41,207,882 64,787,635 72,908,334 103,080,878 196,003,120 Interest related income Financing service fees 2,803,878 2,734,573 2,762,166 8,541,141 8,057,171 Interest income 47,957,486 58,689,064 73,224,073 135,992,655 185,718,530 Other revenues 9,084,834 12,508,765 26,265,671 19,824,906 46,711,423 Total revenues 101,054,080 138,720,037 175,160,244 267,439,580 436,490,244 Interest expense (15,700,359 ) (17,338,435 ) (21,942,151 ) (44,072,175 ) (54,322,396 ) Total Net revenues 85,353,721 121,381,602 153,218,093 223,367,405 382,167,848 Operating costs and expenses: Execution and clearing (3,518,611 ) (5,398,645 ) (4,477,846 ) (8,556,480 ) (15,215,408 ) Employee compensation and benefits (28,769,980 ) (35,828,599 ) (47,209,787 ) (85,202,427 ) (116,844,194 ) Occupancy, depreciation and amortization (2,162,704 ) (2,729,010 ) (2,759,643 ) (6,416,729 ) (7,637,961 ) Communication and market data (9,730,680 ) (10,372,284 ) (11,800,637 ) (27,105,567 ) (31,967,790 ) Marketing and branding (8,223,404 ) (9,875,699 ) (12,888,969 ) (19,022,135 ) (33,631,716 ) General and administrative (6,932,672 ) (6,747,182 ) (10,299,692 ) (32,845,937 ) (22,183,220 ) Total operating costs and expenses (59,338,051 ) (70,951,419 ) (89,436,574 ) (179,149,275 ) (227,480,289 ) Other income (expense): Others, net (5,189,945 ) (1,361,336 ) 1,327,184 (169,713 ) (1,374,216 ) Income before income tax 20,825,725 49,068,847 65,108,703 44,048,417 153,313,343 Income tax expenses (2,907,080 ) (7,499,742 ) (11,148,629 ) (10,921,637 ) (27,197,529 ) Net income 17,918,645 41,569,105 53,960,074 33,126,780 126,115,814 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 3,353 12,018 10,052 (17,040 ) 33,597 Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value (160,998 ) (126,481 ) (132,354 ) (466,157 ) (414,818 ) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech 17,754,294 41,430,606 53,817,668 32,677,663 125,667,399 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Changes in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment 16,119,046 12,021,961 (1,123,148 ) 8,418,198 14,725,453 Total Comprehensive income 34,037,691 53,591,066 52,836,926 41,544,978 140,841,267 Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (7,023 ) 8,366 8,301 (21,105 ) 26,512 Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value (160,998 ) (126,481 ) (132,354 ) (466,157 ) (414,818 ) Total Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech 33,883,716 53,456,219 52,696,271 41,099,926 140,399,937 Net income per ordinary share: Basic 0.008 0.016 0.020 0.014 0.047 Diluted 0.007 0.015 0.019 0.014 0.045 Net income per ADS (1 ADS represents 15 Class A ordinary shares): Basic 0.113 0.235 0.304 0.208 0.712 Diluted 0.110 0.225 0.290 0.204 0.681 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share: Basic 2,362,528,627 2,649,852,622 2,656,878,202 2,353,177,657 2,647,314,747 Diluted 2,467,241,917 2,781,223,175 2,819,534,135 2,460,309,649 2,788,450,052





Reconciliations of Unaudited Non-GAAP Results of Operations Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

(All amounts in U.S. dollars (“US$”), except for number of ADSs and per ADS data)

For the three months ended September 30,

2024

For the three months ended June 30,

2025

For the three months ended September 30,

2025 non-GAAP non-GAAP non-GAAP GAAP Adjustment non-GAAP GAAP Adjustment non-GAAP GAAP Adjustment non-GAAP US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Share-based compensation 2,331,274 3,079,636 3,230,443 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech 17,754,294 2,331,274 20,085,568 41,430,606 3,079,636 44,510,242 53,817,668 3,230,443 57,048,111 Net income per ADS - diluted 0.110 0.124 0.225 0.241 0.290 0.307 Weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating diluted net income per ADS 164,482,794 164,482,794 185,414,878 187,069,605 187,968,942 187,968,942



