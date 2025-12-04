BIC Discontinues Rocketbook And Its Skin Creative Activities

Clichy, France – December 4 th , 2025 – BIC announces today that following a thorough review of Rocketbook and the tattoo activities grouped under Skin Creative, the Group has decided to discontinue these businesses.

The performances of these activities are not aligned with the Group's ambitions. As a result, BIC decided to wind down the operational activities of Rocketbook, Inkbox and Tattly by the first quarter of 2026.

This decision does not affect BIC's full-year 2025 financial outlook and is expected to have minimal impact on net sales and adjusted EBIT margin in 2025.

Rob Versloot, CEO, said:“I want to thank all our team members at Rocketbook, Inkbox and Tattly for their hard work and dedication. It is however my responsibility to ensure that all our activities contribute to Group's growth and profitability. Unfortunately, Rocketbook and our Skin Creative businesses did not deliver on their initial expectations, posting significant declines in net sales and profitability since their acquisitions. This decision reflects my determination to shift gears and build a strong foundation for the future of BIC.”

