Ring In The Festive Season With Holiday Magic And Culinary Delights At The Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa - Aetoswi...

2025-12-04 02:32:51
(MENAFN- AETOSWire) This holiday season, immerse yourself in a dining experience that celebrates the magic of Christmas and New Year with refined flavors and festive offerings thoughtfully crafted for unforgettable memories with family and friends. From gourmet takeaways to lavish Christmas feasts or grand New Year's galas, the Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa offers a perfect way to savor the season's magic for everyone.

Festive Takeaway at the Link Café

For those celebrating at home, Link Café offers a curated festive takeaway menu that brings the warmth and flavors of tradition straight to your table. From artisanal appetizers such as smoked salmon platters or decadent cheese and charcuterie boards to perfectly roasted meats and indulgent desserts, every dish is crafted to make home celebrations effortless, delicious and truly magical.

Christmas Dining Experiences

Celebrate meaningful moments across the resort's diverse dining venues, each offering its own distinct ambiance and culinary style. Enjoy a refined Christmas menu at Marasea, where fresh seafood meets culinary artistry and Asian-inspired flavors, thoughtfully prepared to bring a touch of elegance and joy to your festive table. Or step into a world of Levantine recipes at Arjwan, where local traditional dishes and warm hospitality come together in a beautifully designed space.

Experience the spirit of the season by the beachfront at Al Qubtan, with the live BBQ spread on Christmas Eve or enjoy a relaxed yet indulgent celebration, where every bite is paired with the charm of dining by the sea. For timeless gatherings wrapped with warmth, togetherness and the richness of tradition, Gusti offers an all-day international buffet. Delight in a festive Christmas Eve dinner or a leisurely Christmas Day lunch, where every detail is crafted to make your gathering truly memorable.

New Year's Eve

Ring in 2026 in style with an exquisite gala dinner, live entertainment and festive cheer at the resort's grand Ballroom. Or gather at Al Qubtan for a glittering New Year's Eve with a lively beachfront BBQ complete with buffet delights, laughter and sparkling moments under the stars.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, enjoy meaningful moments with family and friends, surrounded by festive décor, heartwarming hospitality and the enduring charm of the season.


AETOSWire

