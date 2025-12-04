Pollution Protest: Oppn Mocks PM Modi's 'Enjoy The Weather' Remark

Opposition Protests Delhi Pollution at Parliament, Mocks PM Modi

The Opposition MPs on Thursday held a protest in front of Makar Dwar on Parliament premises, against the Centre over air pollution in Delhi-NCR and parts of North India. The MPs were seen wearing an oxygen mask and holding a banner to take a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which read "Mausam ka maza lijiye" (enjoy the weather). The remark on the banner followed PM Modi's address at the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, in which he said so.

Raising the slogans, the leaders demanded a Parliament discussion on air pollution.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress Parliamentary Party President Sonia Gandhi also joined the protest outside the Parliament building.

Earlier today, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari slammed the government over pollution and told ANI that the Opposition MPs will hold a protest to draw the Centre's attention. He said, "People outside cannot understand this...It feels like Delhi and a few other cities have been turned into gas chambers, and citizens are being kept there. The BJP government at the Centre and State governments are responsible for this. Opposition MPs will peacefully protest over this today at Makar Dwar in Parliament and draw the government's attention."

MPs Move Notices, Demand National Health Emergency Declaration

As the Winter Session of the Parliament enters its fourth day, Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Manish Tewari and Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth moved the notices to discuss the air quality in North India.

The Congress leaders urged the Centre to declare pollution a national health emergency.

Tagore, in his notice to Lok Sabha Secretary General, said, "government remains paralysed, issuing advisories instead of action, committees instead of solutions, slogans instead of a coordinated national strategy. Even as evidence mounts that pollution increases the risk of cancers, kidney disease, gastrointestinal disorders and metabolic illnesses like diabetes, this Government refuses to declare pollution a national health priority." He demanded a "national clean air mission backed by law, strict liability for polluters, emergency health protocols for exposed populations, and coordinated scientific policymaking."

Delhi Air Quality Improves Slightly But Remains 'Poor'

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality improved with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 299 at 8 am today, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

For comparison, the city recorded an AQI of 342 at 4 pm on December 3, placing it in the 'very poor' category.

But despite a slight improvement, several parts of the city remained shrouded in a dense layer of toxic smog. Areas including Ghazipur and Akshardham reported thick haze early this morning, with visibility remaining significantly reduced.

According to CPCB, many areas in the National Capital fell into the 'very poor' category. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)