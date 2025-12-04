403
Greece moves to buy PULS rocket systems from Israel
(MENAFN) Greece is set to purchase PULS multiple rocket launcher systems from Israel in a deal reportedly valued at €692 million ($807 million), according to local media reports. The acquisition is part of Greece’s medium-term defense program, “Achilles’ Shield,” and will be reviewed by parliament’s Committee on Armaments on Thursday.
The parliamentary committee is also expected to examine other defense initiatives, including underwater mine detection and disposal vehicles valued at €100 million ($116 million), the modernization of 5-inch main guns on MEKO-class vessels, and an electronic warfare program.
Following the briefings, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias will present the proposed acquisitions to the committee, which will then submit the plans for a full parliamentary vote.
Under the agreement with Israel, spare parts for the PULS systems will be produced in Greece, ensuring local involvement in maintenance and supply. Additionally, Elbit, the manufacturer of the systems, will provide training for Greek technicians as part of the deal.
Earlier reports suggested Greece had considered an additional arms purchase from Israel worth around €700 million ($812 million). However, that plan was reportedly delayed due to the ongoing situation in Gaza. This acquisition marks another step in Greece’s ongoing efforts to modernize its military capabilities amid regional security concerns.
