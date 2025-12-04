Pebble Makes A Clean Comeback With Fully Open Source Hardware And Software

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Smartwatch pioneer Pebble has returned under the stewardship of its original founder, with both software and hardware released as openly available to developers and tinkerers. The relaunch is driven by Eric Migicovsky and his new venture Core Devices, aimed at reviving the once-beloved e-paper wristwear in a more transparent, sustainable form.

Migicovsky confirmed that the entire software stack behind modern Pebble devices - including the smartwatch OS, mobile companion apps for Android and iOS, developer tools and backend for the app store - is now 100 per cent open source. The release allows anyone to download, compile and maintain the code, ensuring long-term viability even if Core Devices scales back operations. Alongside this, the electrical and mechanical design files for the new hardware have been published, enabling hobbyists to build their own compatible devices or extend the existing design.

The renewed Pebble line comprises two devices previously revealed under different names: the e-paper watch Pebble 2 Duo and the colour-screen model Pebble Time 2. These are descendants of the original Pebble Time lineup, resurrected after the company's 2016 shutdown and sale to Fitbit. With the Pebble trademark successfully reacquired, Core Devices has repositioned these new devices as official Pebble products, slated for shipping in early 2026 subject to production timelines and component sourcing.

Design choices for Pebble's reboot emphasise longevity, repairability and community ownership rather than chasing the high-end hardware arms race. The back cover of Pebble 2 Duo is screwed in - allowing battery replacement - and all schematics are supplied in open formats like KiCad. The core OS, known as PebbleOS, remains lightweight and energy-efficient, continuing the brand's tradition of always-on displays, long battery life and simple, button-based navigation rather than heavy touch-driven features.

See also Modular Upgrade Router Promises Lifetime Security

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.