Evaluating Study Modes: SIM Compares The Benefits Of Full-Time And Part-Time Options

SINGAPORE – 3 December 2025 – As Singapore's economy continues to evolve, the pursuit of education is no longer a linear journey. For many learners, choosing between full-time and part-time study has become a pivotal decision, one that shapes long-term career prospects, financial planning, and personal development.

At the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), flexibility is a core commitment. Offering over 140 full-time and part-time programmes across multiple disciplines, SIM enables students to pursue academic pathways that align with their ambition and life circumstances.

Making the Right Study Choice

Selecting a study mode extends beyond managing schedules. It is a strategic choice with real implications. Full-time study offers academic immersion and a shorter time to graduation, typically three to four years for a bachelor's degree. Learners benefit from access to campus resources, scholarships, and industry engagement opportunities, often leading to faster entry into the workforce and earlier access to higher-paying roles. Data from the United States shows that 67.7% of full-time starters complete their degree within six years, compared to just 33% of part-time students. While Singapore-specific completion data is limited, the trend mirrors global patterns.

Part-Time Study: Learning Without Career Disruption

Part-time study provides an alternative for professionals who wish to upskill without putting their careers on hold. In a rapidly changing economy, continuous learning has become essential for employability and advancement.

Part-time programmes allow individuals to maintain income stability, gain real-time work experience, and apply newly acquired knowledge immediately, turning education into a strategic investment rather than a pause in employment.

SIM supports this need through evening classes, modular structures, and online learning options, designed specifically for working adults managing demanding schedules.

Career Outcomes: Two Pathways, Distinct Advantages

Both study modes shape career trajectories differently. Full-time study offers a faster route into the job market, often leading to higher starting salaries and quicker access to internships and networking opportunities. However, it typically requires stepping away from full-time employment, which can mean lost income, higher living costs, and financial strain.

Part-time study, on the other hand, allows individuals to continue working while upgrading their qualifications. This means they gain real-world experience alongside academic learning, a combination that employers increasingly value. While the progression may be slower, part-time learners often build deeper industry relevance and maintain financial stability, which can lead to more sustainable long-term career growth.

SIM further strengthens career pathways through Career Connect and programmes such as the SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme (SCTP), which equip learners for growth sectors including sustainability and cybersecurity.

Financial Considerations

Tuition fees and financial planning are key factors in choosing a study mode. Full-time programmes typically condense tuition into fewer years but may require temporary income sacrifice. Part-time programmes distribute costs over a longer duration, helping learners manage finances and reduce reliance on loans.

In Singapore, tuition fees at local universities generally range from S$8,250 to S$11,500 per year, while private programmes differ based on institution and discipline.

SIM: Designing Education Around Your Ambition

SIM Global Education has established itself as a leading provider of flexible and industry-ready learning pathways. Through partnerships with established universities worldwide, SIM offers globally recognised qualifications tailored for learners at different stages of life, whether fresh graduates, career entrants, or mid-career professionals. With access to financial aid, scholarships, and comprehensive career services, learners are supported academically, professionally, and personally.

Choosing Your Path Without Compromise

The choice between full-time and part-time study reflects an individual's goals and priorities, pace versus continuity and immersion versus integration. At SIM, students do not have to choose between one or the other. They can design a learning journey that fits their ambition on their own terms.

