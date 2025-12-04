403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Healthy For Life Foods Sets A New Standard For Sweeteners With Jaca Allulose Sugar
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Healthy For Life Foods' Jaca rare sugar has emerged as a healthier alternative to not only traditional sweeteners but also modern ones, outperforming them across calories, taste profile, cooking & baking, and every other category.
Traditional sugar is one of the contributors to increasingly prevalent diseases, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, dental caries (cavities), and cardiovascular disease.
The Global Health Challenge of Traditional Sugar
According to the World Obesity Federation, 51% of the global population will be overweight or obese by 2035. The economic impact of these diseases is set to reach $4.32 trillion, nearly 3% of global GDP.
Projections by the International Diabetes Federation show that approximately 853 million adults will be living with diabetes by 2050. The global economic burden of diabetes is projected to reach $2.1 trillion by 2030.
Traditional white sugar is sucrose, which is rapidly absorbed and causes spikes in blood glucose. This high glucose load forces the pancreas to release large amounts of insulin, which can contribute to insulin resistance, a precursor to type 2 diabetes. Excess fructose is metabolized in the liver and can increase fat accumulation, particularly visceral fat, raising obesity risk.
Jaca Rare Sugar (Allulose) in Comparison to Modern Sugar Alternatives
Modern sugar alternatives are designed to address these issues with fewer calories and a minimized impact on blood sugar while offering the same sweetness. These alternatives fall under four categories:
Low-Calorie Natural Sweeteners
Derived from plant sources, these low-calorie alternatives, such as Stevia and Monk Fruit Extract, are healthier but can cause adverse health effects, including digestive upset and allergic reactions.
Sugar Alcohols
Sugar alcohols are naturally found in some fruits or are produced industrially, offering lower calories and a minimal impact on blood glucose. However, sugar alcohols such as erythritol, xylitol, and sorbitol have well-recognized side effects, including links to cancer, heart attacks, strokes, bloating, gas, or diarrhea.
Artificial Sweeteners
Aspartame, Sucralose, and Saccharin are synthetic, high-intensity sweeteners that are also supposedly better than traditional sugar but these too have been linked to cancer, depression, headaches, digestive upset, and have a bad aftertaste.
Rare Sugars
Rare sugars such as allulose naturally occur in small amounts, are low in calories, have minimal impact on blood glucose levels, and possess all the cooking properties of traditional sugars without side effects.
Jaca Rare Sugar (Allulose)
Healthy For Life Foods has introduced Jaca allulose sweetener 16 oz pouch which features 100% pure allulose, and is ideal for sweetening any foods and beverages. It is the healthiest sweet ingredient for recipes.
Cleaner, Healthier, and Certified
Jaca, FDA GRAS-certified rare sugar, tastes and bakes like conventional sugar.
No aftertaste
90% fewer calories
Diabetic friendly (Zero glycemic index)
No weight gain, sugar high or sugar crash
Melts, browns & caramelizes like traditional sugar
Perfect for cooking & baking
Non GMO
Keto friendly
Activates GLP-1 (No hunger/sugar cravings)
Vegan friendly
FODMAP friendly (Does not cause gastric distress)
Jaca rare sugar contains less than 0.2 calories per gram, allowing people to enjoy sweet foods while dramatically reducing total calorie intake. It helps maintain stable insulin levels, reducing fat storage, cravings, and energy crashes that lead to overeating.
It also reduces dangerous visceral adipose tissue, body weight and body fat percentage. This sugar alternative helps activate/regulate hormones linked with appetite, such as GLP-1 and PYY.
Partnerships and Media Presence
Healthy For Life Foods recently partnered with Emmy Award-nominated actor and stage personality Howie Mandel to help spread the message of Jaca allulose sugar to a broader audience seeking healthier sweetening options.
"You're adding a touch of nature's rare and healthy sweetness that is born from fruit."
- Howie Mandel
Healthy For Life Foods also announced a partnership with Inovia Pharmacy, a distinguished pharmacy in California, to strengthen product availability across key markets and bring Jaca allulose sugar directly to health-conscious consumers.
This year, Healthy For Life Foods also launched the SuperSelf Podcast Series to debunk health myths and share tips for a healthier lifestyle that can chart a path to better Health & Wellbeing.
“SuperSelf is about empowering people to take control of their health and their lives. We're here to challenge the status quo, expose falsehoods, and provide real, actionable insights.”
- Pete Ferrari, Founder
About Healthy For Life Foods
Healthy For Life Foods is transforming the sugar and sweetener industry with Jaca® powered products. Dedicated to combating obesity-related illnesses, the company promotes Health & Wellbeing through its SuperSelfTM Program and community initiatives via its nonprofit, The Foundation for Nutritional Equality. Based in Delray Beach, FL, Healthy For Life Foods is a pending B Corp committed to purpose-driven action.
Jaca® rare sugar is poised to replace traditional sugar as the ultimate sweetener, empowering people to enjoy the sweetness and texture they love without compromise. This is the sugar we should have had all along...
Media Contact
Healthy For Life Foods
4801 Linton Blvd #11A
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Website: jacasugar
Email:...
Traditional sugar is one of the contributors to increasingly prevalent diseases, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, dental caries (cavities), and cardiovascular disease.
The Global Health Challenge of Traditional Sugar
According to the World Obesity Federation, 51% of the global population will be overweight or obese by 2035. The economic impact of these diseases is set to reach $4.32 trillion, nearly 3% of global GDP.
Projections by the International Diabetes Federation show that approximately 853 million adults will be living with diabetes by 2050. The global economic burden of diabetes is projected to reach $2.1 trillion by 2030.
Traditional white sugar is sucrose, which is rapidly absorbed and causes spikes in blood glucose. This high glucose load forces the pancreas to release large amounts of insulin, which can contribute to insulin resistance, a precursor to type 2 diabetes. Excess fructose is metabolized in the liver and can increase fat accumulation, particularly visceral fat, raising obesity risk.
Jaca Rare Sugar (Allulose) in Comparison to Modern Sugar Alternatives
Modern sugar alternatives are designed to address these issues with fewer calories and a minimized impact on blood sugar while offering the same sweetness. These alternatives fall under four categories:
Low-Calorie Natural Sweeteners
Derived from plant sources, these low-calorie alternatives, such as Stevia and Monk Fruit Extract, are healthier but can cause adverse health effects, including digestive upset and allergic reactions.
Sugar Alcohols
Sugar alcohols are naturally found in some fruits or are produced industrially, offering lower calories and a minimal impact on blood glucose. However, sugar alcohols such as erythritol, xylitol, and sorbitol have well-recognized side effects, including links to cancer, heart attacks, strokes, bloating, gas, or diarrhea.
Artificial Sweeteners
Aspartame, Sucralose, and Saccharin are synthetic, high-intensity sweeteners that are also supposedly better than traditional sugar but these too have been linked to cancer, depression, headaches, digestive upset, and have a bad aftertaste.
Rare Sugars
Rare sugars such as allulose naturally occur in small amounts, are low in calories, have minimal impact on blood glucose levels, and possess all the cooking properties of traditional sugars without side effects.
Jaca Rare Sugar (Allulose)
Healthy For Life Foods has introduced Jaca allulose sweetener 16 oz pouch which features 100% pure allulose, and is ideal for sweetening any foods and beverages. It is the healthiest sweet ingredient for recipes.
Cleaner, Healthier, and Certified
Jaca, FDA GRAS-certified rare sugar, tastes and bakes like conventional sugar.
No aftertaste
90% fewer calories
Diabetic friendly (Zero glycemic index)
No weight gain, sugar high or sugar crash
Melts, browns & caramelizes like traditional sugar
Perfect for cooking & baking
Non GMO
Keto friendly
Activates GLP-1 (No hunger/sugar cravings)
Vegan friendly
FODMAP friendly (Does not cause gastric distress)
Jaca rare sugar contains less than 0.2 calories per gram, allowing people to enjoy sweet foods while dramatically reducing total calorie intake. It helps maintain stable insulin levels, reducing fat storage, cravings, and energy crashes that lead to overeating.
It also reduces dangerous visceral adipose tissue, body weight and body fat percentage. This sugar alternative helps activate/regulate hormones linked with appetite, such as GLP-1 and PYY.
Partnerships and Media Presence
Healthy For Life Foods recently partnered with Emmy Award-nominated actor and stage personality Howie Mandel to help spread the message of Jaca allulose sugar to a broader audience seeking healthier sweetening options.
"You're adding a touch of nature's rare and healthy sweetness that is born from fruit."
- Howie Mandel
Healthy For Life Foods also announced a partnership with Inovia Pharmacy, a distinguished pharmacy in California, to strengthen product availability across key markets and bring Jaca allulose sugar directly to health-conscious consumers.
This year, Healthy For Life Foods also launched the SuperSelf Podcast Series to debunk health myths and share tips for a healthier lifestyle that can chart a path to better Health & Wellbeing.
“SuperSelf is about empowering people to take control of their health and their lives. We're here to challenge the status quo, expose falsehoods, and provide real, actionable insights.”
- Pete Ferrari, Founder
About Healthy For Life Foods
Healthy For Life Foods is transforming the sugar and sweetener industry with Jaca® powered products. Dedicated to combating obesity-related illnesses, the company promotes Health & Wellbeing through its SuperSelfTM Program and community initiatives via its nonprofit, The Foundation for Nutritional Equality. Based in Delray Beach, FL, Healthy For Life Foods is a pending B Corp committed to purpose-driven action.
Jaca® rare sugar is poised to replace traditional sugar as the ultimate sweetener, empowering people to enjoy the sweetness and texture they love without compromise. This is the sugar we should have had all along...
Media Contact
Healthy For Life Foods
4801 Linton Blvd #11A
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Website: jacasugar
Email:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment