Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Are A Timeless Power Couple, Says Orry

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities' best friend Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has revealed why actor Ranveer Singh is probably the only man he gets jealous of.

Ranveer and Deepika recreated Orry's signature hand on chest pose at a wedding in Goa. The social media influencer called it“wholesome.”

"Seeing Deepika imitate my signature VIRAL orry pose was wholesome and is the only real true validation one can receive in the world, not everyone gets to be validated like that by the queen herself,” said Orry.

He added:“We were all gathered for my good friend saumya, Ranveer's cousin sister's wedding in Goa and it was just enchanting and unreal. The vibes were great, and we all teared up as the bidai took place. The bride and groom touched Ranveer's feet too.”

Heaping praise on Ranveer and Deepika, Orry said:“I am the biggest Deepika Padukone stan, she and Ranveer are a timeless power couple. Ranveer singh is probably the only man I get jealous of.”

Talking about Ranveer, he will be seen in Aditya Dhar's“Dhurandhar”, which also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar,

“Dhurandhar” will hit theatres globally on December 5.

The forthcoming spy thriller is said to be inspired loosely by the Lyari Gang Wars in Pakistan and the involvement of Indian intelligence. Many of the characters are modeled on real-life figures.

Last month, Orry took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video from a star-studded wedding. The clip had Punjabi singer AP Dhillon singing his track "With You" for the guests at the wedding while Ranveer enjoys the performance, looking enchanted.

Ranveer and the singer were seen maintaining eye contact and enjoying a playful camaraderie in the video. Taking a dig at the situation, Orry added the text to the clip, "When you realize there is more chemistry between these 2 than the bride and groom."

"@deepikapadukone come get your man (Enraged Face emojis)," Orry captioned the post.