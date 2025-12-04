GK Resources And Syntholene Energy Announce Filing Of Filing Statement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) -("" or the "") and Syntholene Energy Corp. ("" and together, the "") are pleased to announce, in connection with the previously announced reverse takeover transaction between the Parties (the ""), GK has filed its filing statement in respect of the Transaction (the "") under its profile on SEDAR+ ( ). Investors are encouraged to review the Filing Statement for full details of the Transaction.

Subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the Transaction is scheduled to close on or about December 9, 2025. In connection with the Transaction, GK intends to change its name to "Syntholene Energy Corp." and to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") as a Tier 2 industrial and technology issuer under the new trading symbol "ESAF", with trading expected to commence on or about December 12, 2025. Closing of the Transaction and listing on the TSXV remain subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including without limitation satisfaction of the escrow release conditions for the concurrent financing, final approval of the TSXV and such other conditions described in the Filing Statement.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 6, 2025, May 16, 2025, July 9, 2025, September 18, 2025 and November 18, 2025 for additional information on the Transaction.

About Syntholene Energy Corp.

Syntholene is actively commercializing a new production pathway for low-cost clean fuel synthesis. The target output is ultrapure synthetic jet fuel, manufactured at 70% lower cost than the nearest competing technology. Syntholene's mission is to deliver the world's first truly high-performance, low-cost, and carbon-neutral synthetic fuel at an industrial scale.

Syntholene's power-to-liquid strategy harnesses thermal energy to power proprietary integrations of hydrogen production and fuel synthesis. Syntholene has secured 20MW of dedicated energy to support Syntholene's upcoming demonstration facility and commercial scale-up.

Founded by experienced operators across advanced energy infrastructure, nuclear technology, low-emissions steel refining, process engineering, and capital markets, Syntholene's mission is to be the first team to deliver a scalable modular production platform for cost-competitive synthetic fuel, thus accelerating the commercialization of carbon-neutral efuels across global markets.

About GK Resources Ltd.

GK Resources Ltd. is a mineral property exploration company that completed its initial public offering on March 21, 2019. On March 25, 2019, the shares of GK began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol NIKL.

Contact Information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact:

Jon Ward

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 355-0303

Email: ...

Certain information set forth in this news release contains "forward‐looking statements" and "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and applicable United States securities laws (referred to herein as forward‐looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward‐looking statements which includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the closing of the Transaction, including receipt of all necessary approvals and the satisfaction of all conditions, and the timing thereof; the satisfaction or waiver of the escrow release conditions by the escrow release deadline in respect of the Offering (as defined below); and the amount of proceeds therefrom; and the intended use of the net proceeds of the private placement of subscription receipts of a special purpose financing vehicle of Syntholene (the " Offering ").

Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "would", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "budget", "scheduled", "plans", "planned", "forecasts", "goals" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions made by management and considered reasonable at the time such information is provided. Assumptions and factors include: the successful completion of the Transaction, the satisfaction or waiver of the escrow release conditions by the escrow release deadline in respect of the Offering, integration of GK and Syntholene, and realization of benefits therefrom; the Company's ability to carry out the business plan of the resulting issuer from the Transaction (the " Resulting Issuer "), including but not limited to an effects-test and commercial scaleup targeting deployment in Q4 2025; use of net proceeds of the Offering and the Resulting Issuer's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance operations. Forward‐looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the Transaction, including, but not limited to, the ability to obtain necessary approvals in respect of the Transaction and to consummate the Transaction; the ability to satisfy or waive the escrow release conditions by the escrow release deadline in respect of the Offering; integration risks; and general business, economic and competitive uncertainties. Although GK and Syntholene have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward‐looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Neither GK nor Syntholene undertakes any obligation to update forward‐looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purposes of assisting investors in understanding GK's, Syntholene's and the Resulting Issuer's plans, objectives and goals, including with respect to the Transaction, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

