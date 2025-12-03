Bestselling Author and Entrepreneur Dr. Reza Zahedi Expands into U.S. Market, Aiming to Build a Leading Real Estate and Media Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leadtainment founder and USA Today bestselling author announces bold U.S. expansion strategy, aiming to build a multi-million-dollar portfolio and deepen ties with key brokers, investors, and media partners.





NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Reza Zahedi, USA Today bestselling author, civil engineer, and founder & CEO of Leadtainment, has announced an ambitious expansion of his business operations into the United States. The move marks a pivotal next phase in his global growth strategy, uniting his real estate, media, and thought-leadership ventures under a cohesive vision for international impact.

Building on a strong foundation in Germany and Europe, Dr. Zahedi and his team are now establishing a significant U.S. presence, focusing on creating a robust portfolio of commercial and multifamily real estate assets over the next five years. The initiative reflects his commitment to developing value-added properties that combine strategic renovation, operational excellence, and sustainable long-term performance.

“Our vision is to build a portfolio that reflects innovation, discipline, and value creation,” said Dr. Zahedi.“We see tremendous opportunity in combining engineering precision with entrepreneurial execution. It's not just about growth, it's about building something that endures across generations.”

To accelerate this strategy, Dr. Zahedi is forming partnerships with leading U.S. brokers, agents, and investment professionals to streamline acquisitions, unlock new market opportunities, and establish a powerful local network for ongoing operations.

The expansion also advances the global growth of Leadtainment. Dr. Zahedi's platform integrates news, business, entertainment, and culture. With its reach now extending into North America, Leadtainment aims to bridge business insight with mainstream influence, amplifying Dr. Zahedi's mission to inspire the next generation of leaders.

A civil engineer by training and an entrepreneur by passion, Dr. Zahedi brings a rare combination of analytical expertise and creative leadership. Specializing in identifying undervalued properties and unlocking their potential, he is among the few European-based investors successfully building a cross-continental portfolio in today's competitive market.

“The U.S. has always represented innovation and possibility,” he added.“Our entry into this market is not just a business decision; it's a statement of intent. We're here to collaborate, build, and leave a lasting mark through integrity, strategy, and vision.”

Dr. Zahedi's bestselling book, The Self-Made Maverick, continues to inspire entrepreneurs worldwide with lessons on resilience, risk-taking, and leadership.

About Dr. Reza Zahedi

Dr. Reza Zahedi is a global entrepreneur, author, and real-estate investor recognized for turning bold ideas into scalable ventures across media, consulting, and real estate. He is the founder & CEO of Leadtainment, a platform integrating business, culture, and innovation, and the author of The Self-Made Maverick, a USA Today and #1 Amazon bestseller. Featured in Forbes, CEOWORLD Magazine, International Business Times, and other leading outlets, Dr. Zahedi contributes regularly to Fast Company and SmartBrief on leadership, entrepreneurship, and business psychology.

