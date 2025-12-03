Bell Integration Launches Expanded Agentic AI Consulting Services In The UK

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Delivering Next-Generation Autonomous AI and FinOps Solutions for British Enterprises

- Faisal Abbasi, AI & Data Executive Director at Bell IntegrationLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bell Integration, a leading UK-headquartered IT transformation consultancy, today announced the national expansion of its Agentic AI Consulting Services, including Agentic AI development and Agentic FinOps to support the growing demand for intelligent, autonomous systems across the UK public and private sectors.With enterprises increasingly embracing AI-driven innovation, Bell's services offer robust solutions to design, build, and optimise Agentic AI, a new class of self-directed, reasoning AI agents capable of delivering strategic value with reduced operational overhead.“As AI accelerates across the UK economy, we're seeing a surge in interest from organisations looking to implement autonomous systems that can operate with purpose, integrity, and efficiency,” said Faisal Abbasi, AI & Data Executive Director at Bell Integration.“Our Agentic AI and FinOps offerings are designed to help British businesses scale responsibly, ensuring both performance and cost governance in highly complex environments.”Accelerating AI Maturity with Agentic IntelligenceThe expanded offering includes:.Agentic AI Development – Building and deploying AI agents that reason, act independently, and deliver outcomes across a range of enterprise workflows.Agentic FinOps – Providing visibility, control, and optimisation over AI infrastructure spending, especially in dynamic multi-cloud environments.Sector-focused delivery – Specialising in retail, finance, government, manufacturing, and healthcare.Onshore expertise – UK-based consultants and delivery teams with experience in mission-critical environmentsThis expansion supports UK companies in aligning with the UK AI Strategy and the government's commitment to safe and effective AI adoption at scale.About Bell IntegrationWith its roots firmly in the UK, Bell Integration has delivered innovative IT and automation solutions to enterprises for over 25 years. From next-gen infrastructure to autonomous systems, Bell helps organisations transform operations and drive measurable business outcomes.To explore Bell Integration's Agentic AI capabilities, visit

