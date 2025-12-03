Veteran Employee Profile: Spotlighting Melissa Lystad's Path To Purpose

MENAFN - 3BL) Melissa Lystad's introduction to military service began in an unexpected way. Unbeknownst to her, her fiancé had been talking to recruiters, and an invitation for a pizza dinner was extended. Little did she know that decision would soon lead to a lifelong sense of purpose.

“My now husband and I were barely scraping by, and a free pizza dinner offered during a military pitch sounded fantastic,” she said.“While there, my husband mentioned that I have an affinity to learning languages, as I was already using Spanish in my work at the local clinic, and both recruiters took a hard run at me.”

Following pizza and paperwork, Lystad's long and meaningful journey with the U.S. Navy began. She enlisted in 1997 and progressed through a variety of roles as a foreign language analyst.

“My decision to join the Navy has changed my life, and for that I am forever grateful,” she said.“In my 22-year military career, I've been lucky enough to visit some of the most amazing places on earth.”

Lystad retired from service as a Cryptologic Technician, Interpretive (CTI) Chief Petty Officer in 2019. That same year, she joined CACI as part of a program that provides foreign language services to the customer, seamlessly aligning her Navy expertise with the company's mission.

With CACI, Lystad has grown her skills through exposure to new projects and challenges. In her current role as CACI's only Foreign Language Talent and Tradecraft Manager, she is responsible for anticipating the needs of fellow language analysts and ensuring they have access to the most current tools, training, and insights.

“I've worked for CACI for over six years now following my military separation,” she said.“This my third role with the company, and I'm still really happy to be here.”

Lystad's time in the Navy not only shaped her skills but her mindset and work ethic. She carries these values forward with her as she breaks new ground with CACI.

“The Navy taught me to document everything, guided by the phrase, 'if it ain't on paper, it didn't happen.' I also learned the importance of strong communication - always yelling up the chain, not down,” she said.“That mindset, along with the network I've built over the years, helps me support our analysts with clarity and confidence.”

CACI's mission emphasizes the importance of service to the nation. The company's workforce has maintained a strong military presence that reinforces its mission-first mindset, which Lystad can attest to.

“Our contract is almost exclusively former military language analysts, and there is such joy in being able to offer follow-on careers in the field where they have the most skills,” she said.“The relief when a person is hired is fabulous to see, and it offers the opportunity to continue serving the nation - just in more comfortable clothes!”

Lystad's journey is a reminder that purpose often appears in ways we never anticipate. What began as a simple decision in a difficult moment ultimately led her to a career and community where her skills, experience, and passion continue to make a real impact.

“I don't know that I would have ever expected to say, 'Wow do I love my job,' but here I am, killing it!” she said. “I'm so grateful to be doing something that I enjoy so much and helps others with their heavy lift as well.”

CACI offers careers for veterans that are as dynamic as they are.

