Lantronix Founder Bernhard Bruscha Donates 3.0 Million Shares Of Lantronix Common Stock To TL Stiftung (TL Foundation)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions powering Edge AI applications, today announced that its founder, Bernhard Bruscha, has donated 3.0 million shares of Lantronix common stock from his individual holdings to the TL Stiftung (TL Foundation), an independent charitable foundation based in Germany. Following the donation, Mr. Bruscha continues to hold more than 2.3 million shares in his individual holdings.

“I am proud to dedicate a portion of my holdings to the TL Stiftung in support of its mission to promote scientific research, education and the well-being of underserved communities,” said Bruscha, who founded the TL Stiftung in 2000.“At the same time, I continue to hold more than 2.3 million shares in my personal capacity and remain deeply committed to Lantronix and confident in its long-term future.”

Hoshi Printer, chairman of the Board of Directors of Lantronix, added,“On behalf of the Board, we extend our appreciation to Bernhard for his long-standing support of Lantronix. His continued commitment underscores his confidence in our strategy to drive profitable growth and long-term value for our shareholders.”

About TL Stiftung

With strong roots in Germany and Vietnam, the TL Stiftung (TL Foundation) supports long-term, self-funded projects promoting scientific research, education and the well-being of underserved communities. For more information, visit the foundation's website.

