Lone Wolf Roofing Reviews: Exploring What Makes Homeowners Across Louisiana Trust Lone Wolf Roofing Over Any Other Roofing Company In The State

Lone Wolf Roofing has built a strong reputation as one of Louisiana's most dependable and highly rated roofing contractors, earning widespread trust from both homeowners and business owners across the state.

Headquartered in Metairie, the company is widely recognized for its professional approach, dependable project management, and consistent workmanship. Clients throughout Louisiana regularly praise Lone Wolf Roofing for its transparency, quality of service, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

A Strong Foundation Built on Experience

With over 25 years of combined industry experience, Lone Wolf Roofing provides durable, weather-resistant solutions designed specifically for Louisiana's demanding climate. The company focuses on creating long-term value by delivering well-executed roofing, siding, window, and exterior upgrades at competitive pricing.

Lone Wolf Roofing serves both residential and commercial properties and offers a full range of exterior services, including roof repairs, storm restoration, gutter work, soffit and fascia installation, and assistance with insurance claims.

Every project is handled with attention to detail, ensuring property owners receive reliable protection and peace of mind.

From emergency storm repairs to full roof replacements and new construction projects, the company maintains consistent workmanship standards throughout Louisiana.

Real Feedback from Real Customers

The consistent flow of five-star Lone Wolf Roofing reviews reflects the company's service-first approach and strong customer relationships.

Dawson Jennifer shared her feedback, stating,“We were so impressed with the services we received. They made you feel like you're the number one client at all times. Dylan and his wife were amazing to work with. Honest with each and every detail. Always kept you in the know of everything going on, even with the smallest details. The workmanship of our roof is totally 100%. It looks amazing and I am so happy with the services we received. Dylan and his team truly did not disappoint. If you need a new roof and want honesty and good craftsmanship, call Lone Wolf Roofing. You will not be disappointed.”

Amanda Brocato expressed her experience with Lone Wolf Roofing by saying,“Lone Wolf Roofing in New Orleans recently completed our roofing project, experience was outstanding! From the start, the sales rep made everything smooth sailing. I felt completely at ease with their respectful crew around. The project manager's support exceeded expectations, couldn't ask for better! Totally worth every penny spent on this project. Without hesitation, I'd choose Lone Wolf Roofing again for future home improvements.”

Karen Virga described her experience by saying,“I recently worked with Lone Wolf for my roofing, siding, and fencing project, and I gotta say, the materials used were top-notch and everything feels super durable and built to last. The design consultation was really helpful. They took their time to explain my options, showing me what to expect, which made the decision process much easier. I found the project manager's support to be excellent as well. They were very proactive and attentive throughout the project. Cleanup was also impressive, they left the site absolutely spotless after everything was done. I'd definitely feel comfortable hiring Lone Wolf again for any future home projects!”

Video testimonials are also available:

Licensed, Certified, and Industry-Recognized

Lone Wolf Roofing operates under a Residential Construction License (General Contractor License No. 5382), which authorizes the company to manage all aspects of roofing work, including structural decking and rafter repairs.

The business holds numerous industry credentials, including



GAF Master Elite Residential Roofing Contractor (2020–2025)

IBHS Fortified Certified Roofing Contractor (2023–2025)

IKO Preferred Contractor (2021–2024)

Malarkey Roofing Shingles Certified (2021–2024)

Louisiana Contractor's Association Certificate for Roofing Excellence (2022)

National Roofing Contractors Association Outstanding Workmanship Award (2023–2024)

Expertise Top Roofer in Metairie (2024) and Top 17 Roofers (2020–2024)

Best Roofer and Best of St. Tammany (2025) RoofingContractor Top 100 Contractors in the USA (2022–2024)

Full-Service Exterior Solutions:

Residential Roofing Services

Louisiana homeowners rely on Lone Wolf Roofing for roof repairs, full replacements, new installations, and storm damage restoration. All work is completed using premium materials and industry-approved installation techniques.

Commercial Roofing Services

Business owners across Louisiana trust the company for dependable inspections, preventive maintenance, and emergency repairs designed to protect commercial infrastructure.

Gutter Installation and Repairs

Due to Louisiana's heavy rainfall, professionally installed gutter systems are essential. Lone Wolf Roofing provides full gutter installation, repair, and replacement services to protect foundations and prevent long-term water damage.

Insurance Claim Assistance

Lone Wolf Roofing helps clients manage the roofing insurance process by coordinating directly with adjusters. The company provides free inspections, drone evaluations, and 24/7 emergency response services.

Soffit and Fascia Services

The team handles complete soffit and fascia repairs and installations, helping improve attic ventilation and prevent structural moisture issues.

Storm Restoration Services

When storms strike, Lone Wolf Roofing responds quickly with emergency exterior repairs, including roofing, siding, doors, and windows, restoring safety and stability for property owners.

A Reputation Built on Consistency

Customer feedback consistently highlights Lone Wolf Roofing's integrity, attention to detail, and commitment to quality craftsmanship. The steady volume of positive reviews reflects the company's ongoing dedication to protecting Louisiana homes and businesses.

Hundreds of satisfied customers continue to recommend Lone Wolf Roofing as a trusted name in exterior construction.

Contact Information

For service inquiries and project scheduling:

Phone: 504-230-6512

Email:...

Website & Social Media:

Address: 2882 Cleary Ave, Metairie, LA 70002, United States

About Lone Wolf Roofing

Lone Wolf Roofing is a Metairie-based exterior services company with more than 25 years of combined experience. The company specializes in roofing, siding, windows, patios, and gutter systems, delivering long-lasting, cost-effective solutions for both residential and commercial properties across Louisiana.