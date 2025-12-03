Principle And Introduction Of Ultrasonic Metal Powder Machine

MENAFN - GetNews) Working Principle

The ultrasonic metallic powder production manufacturing gear operates by way of the usage of high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations (20kHz to 50kHz) to smash down droplets of molten metallic into fantastic droplets. The greater the ultrasonic frequency, the finer the atomized particle size. The molten metallic is consistently and evenly dripped onto the ultrasonic atomizer head. The ultrasonic vibrations reason the molten metal to splash and structure atomized particles. Under precise spatial conditions, the particles cool and solidify, producing a satisfactory metallic powder.

Equipment Main Components

Ultrasonic System: FUNSONIC ultrasonic generator + ultrasonic transducer + horn + atomizing horn. Responsible for efficaciously changing 220V 50Hz AC into high-frequency vibrational mechanical energy, atomizing the liquid metallic that contacts the horn.

Reactor: Specific processing space; provides solidification conditions after atomization, such as gas; and facilitates collection of finished particles.

Electrical Control Box: Configures operating status, provides automated control, and provides alarms for abnormalities.

Gas Generator, Metal Melting Crucible, and Support: Provide the vital environmental prerequisites for particle formation in the reactor, injecting particular gases (such as N2 or Ar). The crucible heats and dissolves the strong metal, and the molten metal flows thru a pipe to an outlet close to the horn.

Powdering Process (Introduction)

Metal Smelting: The metallic original material is heated to a molten state.

Ultrasonic Treatment: The molten metallic is dripped onto a high-frequency vibrating ultrasonic atomization horn.

Atomization and Solidification: The melt is damaged into tiny droplets (mist), which are swiftly solidified into fantastic particles in a cooling medium.

Powder Collection: The completed particles are accumulated for subsequent processing.

Equipment Features

High-Precision Control: The powder particle size can be precisely controlled within a range of 10-150μm, with a narrow particle size distribution (within ±10%).

High Sphericity: The powder sphericity can reach over 99%, with excellent flowability.

Low Oxygen Content: Fully enclosed gas protection keeps the powder oxygen content below 100ppm.

High Purity: The physical atomization method prevents the introduction of gas impurities, resulting in high powder purity.

Intelligent Operation: Equipped with an automatic control system, it enables one-touch operation and remote monitoring.

Technical Advantages

Compared to traditional atomization methods, the ultrasonic metal powder making machine reduces energy consumption by over 40%.

The powder yield is increased to over 95%.

The device operates stably and has low preservation costs.

It is appropriate for a range of metal materials, consisting of titanium alloys, high-temperature alloys, and aluminum alloys.

The manufacturing method is environmentally friendly, with no waste gasoline or wastewater emissions.

Application Areas

Additive Manufacturing: Providing splendid metallic powder raw substances for 3D printing, assembly the excessive necessities for powder particle size, purity, and morphology.

Powder Metallurgy: Producing high-performance powder metallurgy products.

Surface Engineering: Used in surface change applied sciences such as thermal spraying and cool spraying.

Electronic Materials: Producing ultrafine metallic powders for digital pastes.

Biomedical: Producing materials for medical implants.