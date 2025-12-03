Partisans Identify New Russian Air-Defense Position In Sevastopol

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, ATESH reported this on Telegram.

“Thanks to our agent within a Russian Armed Forces air-defense unit in Crimea, we were able to locate a new air-defense position of the invaders in Sevastopol,” the partisans said.

The discovered and documented Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and gun system is an important element used to protect critical facilities.

Next to the Pantsir, the Russians placed a ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun. This older system is used to protect the Pantsir from attacks by strike UAVs.

According to the partisans, this indicates that the enemy is in a panic about possible strikes on its modern systems and is using outdated equipment to shield them.

All precise coordinates of this air-defense position in Crimea were transferred to Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Ukrainians blow up two“Kadyrovtsy's” vehicles in occupied Berdiansk, DIU reports

As reported by Ukrinform, after successful Ukrainian strikes, the command of Russia's Black Sea Fleet has begun dispersing its fuel and lubricant depots across Sevastopol.