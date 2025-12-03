The 25M-Player Global MMORPG Legend, RAGNAROK X: NEXT GENERATION, Sets Official Launch Date: January 8, 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) In the wake of a successful Soft Launch phase, the highly anticipated next-generation mobile MMORPG,, today announced its official Open Beta (OB) launch date for Europe, Russia, and the Middle East. For adventurers across the region, they can mark their calendars: the gates to Midgard will officially open on

Having accumulated over 25 million global users to date, ROX Global is now ready to bring its blend of classic nostalgia and modern innovation to the global market. Players are highly encouraged to pre-register now through the official website and respective application stores.







Part 1: A Global Success Story Lands in New Regions

Since its debut, the ROX Global mobile iteration has delivered explosive results, and secured titles such as "Google Play's Best Games of the Year" in regions like Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia. In 2025, it was successfully launched in the Americas, further proving its enduring appeal and solidifying the game's status as a staple on regional MMORPG charts.

In response to overwhelming community enthusiasm, ROX Global is thrilled to announce the official Open Beta launch date: January 8, 2026 following a highly constructive Soft Launch phase. As confirmed by the feedback from our European, Russian, and Middle Eastern communities, the core tenets of classic MMORPGs - slow progression, strategic raids, and deep social bonding - are what players crave. On January 8, 2026, a new generation of adventurers will step into Midgard.

Part 2: The Core Experience: No Pay-to-Win, Pure Player Economy

Rooted in the 20-year legacy of the Ragnarok IP, ROX Global embodies the core spirit of PC MMORPGs. It features a unique blend of classic mechanics (e.g. stat allocation and card enchanting) with cutting-edge mobile optimization.

The commitment to fairness is a key feature designed to appeal directly to the discerning global player base:



No Pay-to-Win (P2W): Core gear, upgrade materials, and cosmetics are earned exclusively through gameplay - questing, dungeons, and life skills, particularly through the Exchange Center in game.

Player-Driven Economy: The game features an Exchange Center, in which players freely price and list looted items. The economy operates solely on supply and demand, with the official platform only collecting a minimal transaction fee. F2P Viability: The paid currency, "Diamonds," and the in-game currency, "Crystals," are bidirectionally exchangeable, ensuring that Free-to-Play players can unlock all in-game content and even "profit from trading rare items" via sheer time investment.









Part 3: Brotherhood, Battle, and Beauty in Midgard

As a cornerstone of the ROX Global experience, social interaction is engineered to foster camaraderie through intense competition and deep, meaningful interaction. The game structures this collective adventure around two core social pillars:

I. The Brotherhood of Battle: Competition and Glory

For players thriving on challenge and team strategy, ROX Global delivers robust competitive social systems:



Guild Wars (GVG & KVM): The ultimate test of teamwork. Guilds battle rival teams in large-scale GVG wars and strategic KVM 5v5 matches to claim city control and rare resources. This system, as the core of the competitive experience, offers thrilling, high-stakes combat. Epic Global Tournaments: Beyond local battles, players can compete in grand global events such as the War of the Chosen to earn the highest tier of honor and exclusive champion rewards. As a dedicated stage for players to defend the honor of their Nation in epic combat, these tournaments allow the global players to witness their might.









II. The Beauty of Bonding: Social Life and Customization

Beyond the battlefield, ROXGlobal provides ample opportunities for community building and self-expression:



Social & Couple Systems: Lasting bonds can be forged with friends through dedicated Guild events and the Couple System (marriage), allowing couples to hold lavish ceremonies and unlock unique couple skills and Mounts.

Visual Flair and Personalization: Personal style is paramount. The game features an extensive wardrobe of beautiful Fashion and Headwear, along with various whimsical Mounts -from Porings to Whirlwind Skateboard, ensuring every adventurer to stand out in the bustling cities of Midgard. Casual Fun: Seamless social integration, including an easy-to-use Photo Mode, makes sure that adventurers are never truly alone. This aligns perfectly with community-focused cultures.









Pre-Registration Details

Adventurers are urged to pre-register now to receive exclusive in-game rewards upon launch:

Official website:

AppStore:

Google play:

Official social media and communities:

YouTube: @RagnarokX-EU

Reddit:

Discord:





