CDB Reaffirms Commitment To Justice And Development At CCJ Academy For Law Conference

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Caribbean Development Bank 's (CDB, the Bank) vice president (Operations), Dr Isaac Solomon, underscored the critical link between justice and sustainable development during the 8th Biennial Law Conference of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Academy for Law, held under the theme“The CCJ at 20: Reflections on Caribbean Jurisprudence.”

Delivering remarks at the opening session of the conference, Dr Solomon, highlighted the bank's longstanding partnership with the CCJ and its Academy for Law, emphasising that equitable justice systems are essential for inclusive growth and poverty reduction.

“Justice is the invisible engine that powers economic and social progress. When justice is reliable, investors feel confident. When rights are protected, communities become resilient. When systems are transparent, inequality declines,” said Dr Solomon.

His remarks highlighted the intrinsic link between strong legal systems and economic development. Reliable justice systems create an enabling environment for investment, foster trust in institutions, and ensure that vulnerable groups have access to fair treatment under the law.

CDB has supported CCJ initiatives for over a decade, including governance and institutional development programmes. The Bank has also partnered on previous Biennial Law Conferences addressing criminal justice reform and transnational legal frameworks.

Looking ahead, Dr Solomon called for accelerated action to strengthen national justice systems and deepen regional integration.“For the next 20 years, let us work collectively toward a justice ecosystem that is more deeply integrated, technologically-enabled, people-centred, and capable of supporting the ambitious development agenda of a dynamic Caribbean Community,” he urged.

The vice president reaffirmed CDB's commitment to collaborating with justice institutions to ensure that legal systems remain responsive to the realities of Caribbean societies, paving the way for a just, equitable, and resilient region.

The conference marks a significant milestone for the CCJ and its Academy for Law, celebrating two decades of shaping Caribbean jurisprudence and promoting accessible, fair, and efficient justice systems across the region. The event brought together legal practitioners, policymakers, academics, and development partners to reflect on achievements and chart a course for the future of justice in the Caribbean.

The post CDB reaffirms commitment to justice and development at CCJ Academy for law conference appeared first on Caribbean News Global.