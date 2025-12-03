403
Cuba's Blackouts Show What Happens When A Country Runs Out Of Power
Key Points
A fresh collapse of Cuba's grid plunged Havana and four western provinces into darkness, affecting millions.
Years of under-investment, centralised control and falling fuel imports have turned electricity cuts into a daily routine.
The crisis offers a warning to other countries flirting with heavy state control and weak incentives for investment.
Around five in the morning, most of Havana disappeared. Streetlights went off and whole neighbourhoods vanished into the dark. Only hospitals and a few tourist hotels stayed lit, running on their own generators.
A failure on a major transmission line had cut the capital off from key oil-fired plants to the east, blacking out four western provinces in one hit. For Cubans, this was not a freak event but the latest chapter in a familiar story.
Over the past year, the island has suffered several nationwide grid collapses and local cuts. In some provinces, families report spending up to 20 hours a day without electricity.
Even in Havana, once shielded from the worst, going eight to ten hours without power has become normal. The surface explanations are familiar: old power plants, weak maintenance, hurricanes that batter fragile lines, and US sanctions that limit access to credit and spare parts.
All of that is real. But the deeper story is about how the system is built and who is allowed to fix it. Cuba depends on a fleet of aging oil plants owned and run by the state, plus fuel shipments from a few political allies.
When Venezuela or Mexico send less crude, there is no diversified market to fill the gap. Modernising the grid would cost billions of dollars, yet private investors are largely locked out and basic financial information is scarce.
The result is a vicious circle: blackouts destroy food, shut down water pumps and kill small businesses; people protest; the authorities respond with more control but no structural reform.
For outsiders, Cuba's darkness is more than a local tragedy. It is a case study in what happens when ideology beats pragmatism and when a government keeps tight control even after it has lost the capacity to keep the lights on.
