Epstein Private Island Secrets Exposed: Shocking 'Never-Before-Seen' Photos And Videos Released By House Democrats

Democrats on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee released previously unseen photos and videos of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's private island on Wednesday (December 3), as calls for the Justice Department to release its files continue.

The images and videos, taken from Little St. James in the US Virgin Islands, provide a rare look inside Epstein's notorious Caribbean compound.

Public access

The Democrats on the Oversight Committee have shared the images and videos on X (formerly Twitter), encouraging the public to“see for yourself” and raising awareness about ongoing investigations into Epstein's criminal activities.

Eerie images inside the island

The visuals reveal several rooms in Epstein's luxury retreat, including:

-A room resembling a dentist's operating office, decorated with masks of historical figures.

-A shower room stacked with pillows and towels.

-Clean and spacious bedrooms.

-A blackboard in Epstein's study with words like“political,”“plots,”“deception,”“power,”“truth,” and“music” scribbled.

-A landline phone in the residence showed speed-dial buttons labeled with names including Darren, Rich, Mike, Patrick, and Larry, alongside a New York office, with four other names censored.

Oversight Committee comments

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the committee's ranking member, called the images“a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island.” He added:

“We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein's horrific crimes. We won't stop fighting until we deliver justice for the survivors.”

The committee described the photos as a“harrowing look behind Epstein's closed doors,” highlighting the luxurious surroundings where Epstein allegedly groomed and abused minors while hosting the world's elite.

Source of the images

The photos and videos were obtained through civil lawsuits involving JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, and the US Virgin Islands. Democrats stressed that while these materials shed light on Epstein's operations, full transparency requires the release of the Justice Department's criminal investigation files.

Trump signs Epstein records release legislation

On November 19, President Trump signed legislation requiring the Justice Department to make public all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials related to Epstein, along with classified information“to the maximum extent possible.” The committee has set a deadline of December 19 for the DOJ to comply.

Rep. Garcia reiterated on social media:“We will continue to release documents and files as we receive them. The survivors deserve justice and the truth. We need the Department of Justice to release all the files, NOW.”

