Trump Accounts Bitcoin Access Off The Table For Kids, For Now

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed by President Donald Trump in July 2025, created“Trump Accounts,” a new tax-advantaged investment account for children under 18. A White House overview says eligible children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, will receive a $1,000 government deposit when a Trump Account is opened on their behalf. Parents and others can add up to $5,000 per year. Contributions begin on July 4, 2026.

The core rule sits in new Internal Revenue Code section 530A. A section-by-section summary from the Senate Finance Committee states that Trump Account funds“must be invested in a diversified fund that tracks an established index of U.S. equities.” Law firm summaries echo that interpretation, stressing that investments are restricted to diversified stock index funds rather than a broad menu of securities.

Guidance aimed at fund sponsors is even more explicit. One detailed analysis notes that eligible Trump Account products must be low-cost, unleveraged U.S. stock index mutual funds or ETFs that passively track benchmarks like the S&P 500, with a total expense ratio capped at 0.1 percent. In a separate alert, tax advisers emphasize that Trump Account balances“can only be invested in diversified stock index funds.”

What“no Bitcoin” means in practice

Because eligible investments must track a U.S. equity index and hold stocks of U.S. companies, existing spot Bitcoin ETFs and other crypto ETPs do not qualify for Trump Accounts. Those products are designed to mirror the price of Bitcoin or other digital assets, not a stock index, so they fall outside the“Eligible Investments” category defined in section 530A and related guidance.

An industry comment letter from the Investment Company Institute notes that the Act“limits investments in Trump Accounts to a narrowly defined category” of eligible investments and asks Treasury for further interpretation of that section. So far, there is no public indication that Treasury plans to treat Bitcoin-linked funds as eligible. For launch, parents using Trump Accounts will be choosing among plain U.S. stock index funds, not crypto products.

Families who want Bitcoin exposure for their children can still use separate vehicles such as taxable custodial brokerage accounts or trust structures that hold Bitcoin ETFs directly. Those strategies, however, sit outside the Trump Account framework and do not benefit from the automatic $1,000 government contribution or related philanthropic top-ups.

Conservative kids' accounts in a pro-Bitcoin administration

The narrow investment menu arrives as the Trump administration leans hard into Bitcoin at the federal level. In March 2025, the White House announced a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a separate digital asset stockpile, funded with forfeited cryptoassets, as part of an executive order that aims to make the United States“the leader in the field.”

That broader crypto push has come alongside new philanthropic backing for Trump Accounts themselves. On December 2, 2025, Michael and Susan Dell pledged $6.25 billion to deposit $250 into the investment accounts of 25 million American children, in addition to the Treasury's $1,000 seed for kids born between 2025 and 2028.

For crypto-savvy families, the message is clear: the Trump Accounts program is a tightly controlled stock-index vehicle, not a backdoor channel into Bitcoin. Any Bitcoin exposure for kids will need to happen elsewhere while policymakers and industry groups debate whether the“530A accounts” should stay equity-only or evolve in future rulemaking.