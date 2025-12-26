Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Evaluates Oil Exports To Portugal In 11M2025

2025-12-26 09:03:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27.​ Azerbaijan exported 803,400 tons of oil and bitumen-derived petroleum products worth $430.7 million to Portugal from January through November 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee shows that compared to the same period last year, the export value decreased by $200.5 million, or 31.8%, and the export volume by 201,600 tons, or 20.1%.

During the reporting period, Portugal ranked 6th among the top importers of Azerbaijani oil and petroleum products.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported 22.1 million tons of crude oil and bitumen-derived petroleum products to 21 countries, totaling $11.5 billion. Compared to the same period in 2024, this represents a decrease of $1.8 billion, or 13.5%, in value, while volume increased by 576,000 tons, or 2.7%.

Trend News Agency

