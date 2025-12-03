J&K Treats Less Than 20% Of Daily Solid Waste: Govt Data

Representational photo

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir generates 1,470.3 tonnes of municipal solid waste every day, but only 283.5 tonnes, less than 20 per cent, is scientifically treated, official figures reveal.

According to data submitted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Lok Sabha, nearly all waste generated in urban areas is collected by municipal bodies. It reveals that the Union Territory faces a significant shortfall in processing capacity.

In comparison, smaller Union Territories such as Puducherry and Lakshadweep treat all the waste generated, while Ladakh treats 7.25 tonnes out of 12.45 tonnes generated daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

The data, compiled by the Central Pollution Control Board from State Pollution Control Boards under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, shows that door-to-door collection has improved across districts, but treatment infrastructure has not kept pace with urbanisation.

Srinagar and Jammu continue to rely heavily on landfills, with legacy waste awaiting full bioremediation.

The Ministry said waste generators are required to segregate waste into biodegradable, non-biodegradable, and domestic hazardous streams.

“Local authorities are responsible for collecting segregated waste, but compliance remains uneven. Support is being provided under the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, which aims to achieve 100 per cent segregation, scientific landfill management, and remediation of old dumpsites,” it said.

The government said technological tools, including the Swachhatam digital platform and GIS-based applications, are being used to improve transparency, enable data-driven monitoring, and track municipal performance.