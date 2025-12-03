Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Microbix Biosystems Inc.

2025-12-03 03:13:21
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:21 AM EST - Microbix Biosystems Inc.: And Seegene Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Seegene Mexico), a firm focused upon transforming molecular diagnostics with innovative multiplex solutions, announce that Microbix external third-party quality assessment products (QAPs®) will be used to support the clinical use of the AllplexTM and AnyplexTM molecular multiplex assays of Seegene Mexico for detecting infection with high-risk types of the human papilloma virus (HPV). Microbix Biosystems Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.25.

