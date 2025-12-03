Shilai Peptide To Invest $32 Million In State-Of-The-Art Peptide Laboratory In Hangzhou

MENAFN - GetNews) ShiLai Peptide's CEO, Luo Binhua, said the investment reflects the company's commitment to a“new science model” that integrates research-driven development, controlled production, and specialized customer support.

ShiLai Peptide, a leading provider of high-purity, customizable research peptides, announced plans to invest $32 million to build a state-of-the-art peptide research and production laboratory in Hangzhou. The facility is designed to meet world-class GMP standards, aiming to strengthen ShiLai's global supply of high-quality peptides for in vitro scientific research. The new laboratory will feature advanced lyophilization equipment, automated quality control systems, and cutting-edge production technology to support high-level molecular and cellular studies worldwide.

ShiLai Peptide 's CEO, Luo Binhua, said the investment reflects the company's commitment to a “new science model” that integrates research-driven development, controlled production, and specialized customer support.“This expansion will enable us to provide reliable, high-purity peptides to laboratories globally, allowing scientists to focus on molecular mechanisms and cell signaling studies without worrying about product stability or purity,” Luo said.

Currently, ShiLai offers a range of research-grade peptide products, including Retatrutide Pen, lyophilized Retatrutide, Glow, and NAD. The Retatrutide Pen is a lyophilized peptide that must be reconstituted with sterile water and is intended strictly for in vitro laboratory research. It is not for human use or clinical applications. Retatrutide samples are ≥99.3% pure, available in 5mg, 10mg, 20mg, and 30mg specifications. Glow and NAD series also provide high-purity peptides for in vitro studies such as molecular mechanism research, signal pathway analysis, and cellular response experiments.

ShiLai Peptide 's products are in strong demand across global research markets, currently selling well in the United Kingdom, Brazil, the United States, Morocco, France, Switzerland, and Canada, providing laboratories with reliable peptide solutions. To further advance international scientific collaboration, ShiLai is actively seeking partnerships with overseas laboratories.

Through its“new science model,” ShiLai Peptide in Hangzhou delivers high-purity, customizable, and stable peptides for laboratory research while expanding its international collaboration network, helping laboratories worldwide achieve more precise in vitro research outcomes.

