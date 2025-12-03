Town Centre Jumeirah Unveils Magical Moments A Three-Day Festive Celebration 57 December 2025

Town Centre Jumeirah is set to transform into a winter wonderland this December with the launch of“Magical Moments”, a joyful three-day celebration bringing families together for a festive experience filled with wonder, creativity, and holiday cheer.

From 5-7 December, visitors can immerse themselves in the spirit of the season as roaming elves and Santa Claus fill the mall with lively entertainment, laughter, and delightful photo opportunities. Guests can indulge in classic holiday treats-including cotton candy, popcorn, and warm hot cocoa-adding the perfect sweet touch to every visit.

Young visitors will enjoy a colourful line-up of winter-themed workshops, festive arts and crafts, and fun face painting designed to spark imagination and creativity. Families can also look forward to captivating mini-shows, including the heartwarming performance“Operation Christmas Joy!”, bringing music, dance, and festive sparkle to the stage.

Shoppers are invited to capture their most cherished memories with the Santa Meet & Greet, surrounded by dazzling seasonal dcor that sets the perfect backdrop for unforgettable moments.

Celebrate the magic, warmth, and joy of the holidays-your Magical Moments begin at Town Centre Jumeirah!

