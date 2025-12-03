RTA Launches Pioneering Board Governance Programme In Collaboration With The British Institute Of Directors

The event featured the participation of 25 senior leaders

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 3rd December 2025:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched an advanced and pioneering Board Governance Programme in collaboration with the British Institute of Directors (IoD), and with participation of 25 senior RTA leaders including CEOs and Directors. The initiative forms part of RTA's ongoing efforts to strengthen corporate-governance practices and build the capabilities of administrative leadership in line with corporate transformation and the rapid development taking place in Dubai.

This programme is one of RTA's most important specialised initiatives in the field of governance. It features intensive training pathways covering leading international best practices, applied case studies and interactive workshops delivered by accredited experts from the Institute of Directors, one of the world's long-standing institutions in such field.

Athari Mohamed, Executive Director of Human Resources and Development at the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector at RTA, stated:“Implementing this programme reflects RTA's approach to strengthening corporate efficiency and equipping its leadership with modern governance tools that support the highest standards of transparency and accountability. It also marks an important step in reinforcing RTA's operating model, which is rooted in effective governance and strategic leadership.”

She added:“Through this programme, we aim to achieve two principal objectives. The first is to deepen understanding of corporate-governance principles, strategic leadership, financial planning and risk management. The second is to strengthen governance practices and manage relations with shareholders, in line with the evolving challenges and expanding responsibilities that organisations face in an era of digital transformation and rapid growth.”

The programme is expected to enhance the effectiveness of decision-making within boards of directors and deepen trust between RTA and its stakeholders. It will also strengthen leadership readiness to address future developments, particularly in areas related to smart transformation and corporate sustainability.

RTA reaffirms its commitment to introducing development programmes and specialised initiatives that enhance its competitiveness and leadership at both the local and global levels, as one of the leading government entities in adopting best practices in governance and modern corporate management.

The British Institute of Directors (IoD) is one of the world's most established institutions specialising in leadership development and advancement of governance practices. With a history spanning more than 120 years, it delivers a broad range of accredited programmes in more than 90 countries, empowering leaders and decision-makers to apply robust governance standards in line with global developments.

