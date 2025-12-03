Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (December 4-6, 2025)
Doha: A weekend filled with activities for people of all ages and interests.
Coffee, Tea & Chocolate Festival
December 4-13, 2025
4pm – 11pm
Al Bidda Park
The 10th edition of the Coffee, Tea & Chocolate festival is serving up international flavors and aromas, with fun activities for everyone, even pets!
Katara Arab Cup public events
Until December 18, 2025
3pm – 10pm
Katara Corridors
The Katara Cultural Village Foundation is hosting an array of activities during this FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.
Qatar Outlet Exhibition
Until December 6, 2025
Thursday: 10am – 12am; Friday: 3pm – 12am; Saturday: 10am – 12am
Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC)
Shop for various items and enjoy the great discounts at the Qatar Outlet Exhibition.
Amr Diab Live in Doha, Qatar
December 5, 2025
Bagatelle Beach Club Doha - Al Maha Island
7pm (doors open)
Qatar East to West Ultra marathon
December 5, 2025
5am - 7pm
Sheraton Park Doha
Watch as multiple athletes compete over 90kms of sweat, grit, while showcasing their elite athleticism.
Various Art Exhibitions
Various dates
Various venues
Click here for timings
With Art Basel set to draw global attention next year, Qatar's current exhibitions provide an early insight on the diverse and multifaceted art ecosystem already unfolding in the country.
Arab Cup 2025 viewing and activations at Msheireb
Until December 16, 2025
3pm – 11pm
Barahat Msheireb, Sikkat Wadi Msheireb & Al Kahraba Street
During the FIFA Arab Cup 2025, Msheireb Downtown Doha will buzz with football excitement. Barahat Msheireb will host a lively Fan Zone with match screenings, while Sikkat Wadi Msheireb and Al Kahraba Street feature interactive activities. Visitors can also enjoy live shows and family-friendly experiences. More info here.
InflataRun: Football Madness
Until December 28, 2025
12pm – 10pm
900 Park, Doha
InflataRun is back with a Football Madness theme.
900 Park becomes a lively Arab Cup hotspot with the world's longest inflatable obstacle course, giant slides, arcade games, and football-themed fun like Footie Ball and Soccer Pool.
Visitors can enjoy live match screenings, roaming mascots, carnival games, retail and F&B kiosks, and premium seating with on-site medical support. It's a high-energy experience perfect for families, thrill-seekers, and football fans alike. Click here for more info.
MIA Bazaar
Until December 27, 2025
Fridays: 4pm – 10pm; Saturdays: 2pm – 9pm
Zone 1, MIA Park
The weekend MIA Bazaar offers a wide range of stalls that include baked goods, arts and crafts, clothing, and more.
In the realms of Mecca: A journey through the rituals of Hajj and Umrah
Until December 30, 2025
Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Saturday: 9am–7pm; Thursday: 9am–9pm; Friday: 1:30pm–7pm
Museum of Islamic Art (MIA)
This exhibition highlights the Ka'ba and the rituals of Hajj and Umrah, which form a fundamental pillar of Islam for millions of Muslims around the world. Tickets here.
Torba Market
Until February 28, 2026
Friday: 8am – 11:30am; Saturday: 8am – 9pm
Education City
Local produce, artisan food makers, handmade goods, and fresh bites from Torba Kitchen. Perfect for a relaxed morning or evening outing
