Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (December 4-6, 2025)

Doha: A weekend filled with activities for people of all ages and interests.

Coffee, Tea & Chocolate Festival

December 4-13, 2025

4pm – 11pm

Al Bidda Park

The 10th edition of the Coffee, Tea & Chocolate festival is serving up international flavors and aromas, with fun activities for everyone, even pets!

Katara Arab Cup public events

Until December 18, 2025

3pm – 10pm

Katara Corridors

The Katara Cultural Village Foundation is hosting an array of activities during this FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.

Qatar Outlet Exhibition

Until December 6, 2025

Thursday: 10am – 12am; Friday: 3pm – 12am; Saturday: 10am – 12am

Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC)

Shop for various items and enjoy the great discounts at the Qatar Outlet Exhibition.

Amr Diab Live in Doha, Qatar

December 5, 2025

Bagatelle Beach Club Doha - Al Maha Island

7pm (doors open)

Qatar East to West Ultra marathon

December 5, 2025

5am - 7pm

Sheraton Park Doha

Watch as multiple athletes compete over 90kms of sweat, grit, while showcasing their elite athleticism.

Various Art Exhibitions

Various dates

Various venues

Click here for timings

With Art Basel set to draw global attention next year, Qatar's current exhibitions provide an early insight on the diverse and multifaceted art ecosystem already unfolding in the country.

Arab Cup 2025 viewing and activations at Msheireb

Until December 16, 2025

3pm – 11pm

Barahat Msheireb, Sikkat Wadi Msheireb & Al Kahraba Street

During the FIFA Arab Cup 2025, Msheireb Downtown Doha will buzz with football excitement. Barahat Msheireb will host a lively Fan Zone with match screenings, while Sikkat Wadi Msheireb and Al Kahraba Street feature interactive activities. Visitors can also enjoy live shows and family-friendly experiences. More info here.

InflataRun: Football Madness

Until December 28, 2025

12pm – 10pm

900 Park, Doha

InflataRun is back with a Football Madness theme.

900 Park becomes a lively Arab Cup hotspot with the world's longest inflatable obstacle course, giant slides, arcade games, and football-themed fun like Footie Ball and Soccer Pool.

Visitors can enjoy live match screenings, roaming mascots, carnival games, retail and F&B kiosks, and premium seating with on-site medical support. It's a high-energy experience perfect for families, thrill-seekers, and football fans alike. Click here for more info.

MIA Bazaar

Until December 27, 2025

Fridays: 4pm – 10pm; Saturdays: 2pm – 9pm

Zone 1, MIA Park

The weekend MIA Bazaar offers a wide range of stalls that include baked goods, arts and crafts, clothing, and more.

In the realms of Mecca: A journey through the rituals of Hajj and Umrah

Until December 30, 2025

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Saturday: 9am–7pm; Thursday: 9am–9pm; Friday: 1:30pm–7pm

Museum of Islamic Art (MIA)

This exhibition highlights the Ka'ba and the rituals of Hajj and Umrah, which form a fundamental pillar of Islam for millions of Muslims around the world. Tickets here.

Torba Market

Until February 28, 2026

Friday: 8am – 11:30am; Saturday: 8am – 9pm

Education City

Local produce, artisan food makers, handmade goods, and fresh bites from Torba Kitchen. Perfect for a relaxed morning or evening outing