Divorce Attorney & Entrepreneur Renee Bauer Launches The“She Who Wins” App

Guilford, Connecticut – Award-winning divorce attorney, bestselling author, and founder of Happy Even After Family Law, Renee Bauer, has officially unveiled the She Who Wins App, a groundbreaking mobile platform designed to support women navigating divorce, reinvention, and major life transitions. Bauer launched the app alongside Co-Founder Denise Petry, a spiritual leader and women's empowerment advocate who helped transform the She Who Wins vision into a fully realized digital experience.

Together, Bauer and Petry have built a platform dedicated to one mission: helping women rise through change-not just survive it.

Life's turning points-divorce, career shifts, fresh starts-can be isolating and overwhelming. The She Who Wins app offers women a place to land, reflect, rebuild, and rise with clarity and confidence.

“Women deserve accessible support at any hour of the day,” says Bauer.“This app gives them expert guidance, community, and encouragement right in their pocket.”



Going through or healing from a divorce

Facing personal or professional crossroads

Rebuilding their confidence after a setback

Seeking community during a major life change Ready to step boldly into their next chapter

The app was built for women who are:

Bauer brings nearly two decades of experience working with women through divorce and reinvention. Petry contributes a deep background in operations, brand development, and community building. Their combined expertise shapes an app that is both emotionally supportive and action-oriented.

“She Who Wins isn't just technology-it's a lifeline,” says Petry.“Our goal is to remind women that they are powerful, capable, and never alone, no matter what chapter they're stepping into.”

Bauer's motto-“You don't have to be broken to want something different”-is woven into every corner of the app. This is support without judgment, empowerment without fluff, and guidance without overwhelm.

After a bestselling book, and She Who Wins live event series, the app represents the next evolution of Bauer's mission: to democratize access to support for women worldwide.

About She Who Wins She Who Wins is a women's empowerment platform founded by Renee Bauer and Denise Petry, dedicated to helping women navigate transition, reclaim their confidence, and create the life they truly want. Through events, coaching, and now its flagship mobile app, She Who Wins supports women across all stages of reinvention.





