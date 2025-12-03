Saif Ali Khan And Alfardan Corporation Celebrate An Exclusive Evening At The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl Qatar

In a private gathering that reflected elegance and exclusivity in equal measure, distinguished actor, producer and man of timeless lineage Saif Ali Khan joined senior leadership from Alfardan Corporation for an intimate evening at Chotto Matte at The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl – Qatar.

Held on this iconic island address, the event brought together VIPs, esteemed dignitaries, distinguished guests and partners to celebrate refined living and the promise of premium real estate in Qatar.

Saif Ali Khan and Mohamed Sleiman, CEO of Alfardan Properties & Alfardan Hospitality

Located on a private island within The Pearl, The Residences at The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island continues to set a new benchmark for sophisticated living. Its combination of waterfront views, world-class amenities and the legendary St Regis service ethos, has positioned the development as one of the most sought-after destinations for discerning homeowners and global investors. The St Regis Residences offer 1- to 4-bedroom apartments, townhouses and penthouses with freehold ownership, ensuring privacy and exclusive resort-style living.

Speaking about the occasion, Saif Ali Khan shared:“For me, choosing where you live is not only a practical decision, but also a personal one. The Residences at The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island offer a sense of peace and sophistication that is very rare. It is private, beautifully designed and yet connected. As someone who appreciates a life built on comfort and intuitive service, this felt like the perfect choice for my family and me. Qatar has a special charm; it brings together tradition and modernity in a way that is both inspiring and reassuring.”

Saif Ali Khan on the balcony at his Marsa Arabia Residence

The evening unfolded as a showcase of the island's unique character: understated in form yet profound in experience. Guests experienced the luxury of space, the island's gastronomic offerings, the serenity of its landscapes and the hallmark services that define life at The Residences. With a curated selection of fine dining, wellness and bespoke lifestyle experiences, the property has become synonymous with a new standard of contemporary luxury living.

Mohamed Sleiman, CEO of Alfardan Properties and Alfardan Hospitality, remarked on the occasion:“Tonight was a celebration of more than ownership. It reflected the discerning choices that modern global citizens are making; seeking destinations that offer security, privacy and an elevated way of life. The Residences at The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island continue to attract a growing community of families, entrepreneurs and investors from around the world. We are proud to showcase a development that represents the spirit of Qatar: visionary, dependable and designed with a deep respect for craftsmanship and legacy.”

Qatar's luxury real estate market continues to attract international attention. Across the region, Qatar stands apart for its infrastructure, future-ready economy, international mega events, and investor-friendly policies, factors that have contributed to a growing trend of global investors purchasing premium homes in Doha and within signature developments like The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island. The island's portfolio of apartments, penthouses and townhouses offers residents a rare combination of privacy, prestige and enduring value.

At a time when global citizens are seeking destinations that deliver both lifestyle and legacy, The Residences at The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island represent one of the most exclusive addresses in the region. More than an architectural landmark, it is a proposition built on trust, craftsmanship and a vision for exquisite living. The gathering reflected that very spirit; where luxury is not merely showcased but quietly celebrated.