Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Meta Wave Analysis 3 December 2025


2025-12-03
Meta: ⬆️ Buy

– Meta reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 700.00

Meta recently reversed up from the support zone between the round support level 600.00 and the support trendline of the daily Down Channel from July.

The upward reversal from this support zone started the active short-term impulse wave 1 of the intermediate impulse wave (C).

Meta can be expected to rise further to the next round resistance level 700.00 (former monthly low from July and October).

FxPro

