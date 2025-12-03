TenneT GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

TenneT Germany launches €35 billion Debt Issuance Programme

03.12.2025 / 15:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NAME

Maria-Elena Richter

PHONE

+49 (0)151 2178 4235

E-MAIL

...

TenneT Germany launches €35 billion Debt Issuance Programme TenneT Germany announces the launch of its inaugural €35 billion Debt Issuance Programme (DIP). The programme provides the framework for future debt issuances in the international capital markets and is another milestone in developing a robust financial framework for TenneT Germany. “The Debt Issuance Programme provides a solid foundation for sustainable and flexible funding that will support our strategic goals. Following the successful launch of our Green Finance Framework, this is another significant step in further establishing TenneT Germany's presence in the European debt capital markets. By publishing the programme at an early stage, we offer maximum transparency to investors and ensure that we are well prepared for future capital market transactions,” said Dr. Markus Binder, Chief Financial Officer of TenneT Germany. The DIP enables TenneT Germany to issue senior and hybrid bonds in various currencies and maturities, broadening the company's financing options and strengthening its access to international investor groups. Deutsche Bank acts as arranger, Linklaters as counsel to TenneT Germany and White & Case as counsel to the arranger and dealer banks. The base prospectus was approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in Luxembourg. The launch of the programme follows the recent publication of TenneT Germany's Green Finance Framework and the European Green Bond Factsheet on 11 November 2025 and underscores TenneT Germany's continued commitment to sustainable financing instruments in line with its strategic objectives.

About TenneT Germany TenneT Germany is the largest transmission system operator in Germany (based on circuit length, installed capacity and size of operating zone as of 31 December 2024). The company operates critical infrastructure that secures access to a reliable, sustainable and affordable electricity supply. TenneT Germany is one of the largest investors in electricity grids on land and at sea in Germany. Located at the Northwest European energy crossroads, TenneT Germany connects: North and South. Offshore and Onshore. Germany and Europe. With its approximately 5,000 employees the company builds, maintains and operates Germany's largest transmission grid with a length over 14,000 km connecting more than a third of the European Union's total offshore wind capacity. Its growth is driven by a rapidly evolving electricity demand that requires a flexible and growing grid architecture. TenneT Germany is part of TenneT Group, the European leader in cross-border grid development and pioneer in linking mainland Europe to one of the world's largest renewable energy sources, the North Sea. 03.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

