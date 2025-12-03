Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate

Accentro Real Estate AG: Dr Gordon Geiser (CIO) to leave at the end of the year – Stefan Hammen to become new CFO Berlin, 3 December 2025 – Following the successful implementation of the financial restructuring, the company and Dr Gordon Geiser have agreed by mutual consent that Dr Geiser will step down from the company's Management Board at the end of the year. The Management Board and Supervisory Board would like to thank Dr Geiser for his outstanding work as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and, in particular, for his tireless efforts in implementing the StaRUG.

In the wake of this change and in the interests of an orderly transition, the Supervisory Board today appointed Mr Stefan Hammen as a full member of the Management Board with immediate effect for a term of three years and named him Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

With his many years of industry-specific expertise in finance, accounting and reporting, as well as asset management, Mr Hammen will work alongside the current CEO, Mr Jörg Neuß, to support Accentro Real Estate AG in the further operational restructuring phase and drive forward the strategic realignment.

"We are delighted to have gained Stefan Hammen, a proven financial expert in the real estate sector, for our Management Board, who will accompany the company into the next phase with his many years of experience”, said the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr Nedim Cen.

"At the same time we want to express our gratitude and appreciation for Dr Geiser's dedicated work over the last years at Accentro, which has now put the company onto healthy footing", said the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and member of the former Ad Hoc Group of bondholders, Paul Sisak.

About Accentro Real Estate AG Accentro Real Estate AG is a residential investor and market leader in residential privatisation in Germany. In addition to Berlin, its regional focus includes major cities and conurbations in central Germany and the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region. Accentro's business activities comprise three core areas. These include tenant-oriented sales of apartments to private owner-occupiers and capital investors, the sale of real estate portfolios to institutional investors, the management of its own real estate portfolio, and services for third parties. Accentro Real Estate AG shares are listed in the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A40ZVK, ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3). Contact for investor relations and press: Thomas Eisenlohr

