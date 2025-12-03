Ishida Acquires Robot Grader To Strengthen Protein Packing Automation Capabilities

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Ishida acquires of Robot Grader to advance protein packing automation

December 3, 2025 by David Edwards

Ishida, a specialist in end-to-end weighing, packing and quality control solutions, has acquired Swedish robotics automation expert Robot Grader.

This exciting development marks a strategic expansion of Ishida's automation capabilities, enabling protein processors to benefit from smarter, automated fixed weight tray-packing systems, supported by enhanced service and project expertise.

This acquisition strengthens Ishida's expertise and reinforces its position as a market leader in protein packing automation, whilst paving the way for further innovation.

New product development is already under way to address the industry's evolving needs, further strengthening Ishida's competitive edge across Europe and globally.

This also reflects a clear commitment to continuous technological advancement, ensuring customers benefit from the most advanced solutions in protein packing automation.

Both companies are family-owned and share a dedication to engineering excellence and customer service, helping to maintain a strong, values-driven culture as the business grows.

Based in Mölndal, Sweden, Robot Grader was founded by Sverre Stenbom in 2004. Today, Robot Grader consists of a team of highly skilled mechatronics engineers who design innovative robotic equipment integrating weighing, grading and pick and place technologies.

The two companies have enjoyed a successful partnership since 2014, with Ishida serving as the exclusive European distributor of Robot Grader's systems for more than a decade and installing systems in 13 countries worldwide.

With Robot Grader now fully integrated within Ishida's direct offering for food manufacturers, customers will benefit from greater access to technical expertise, spares parts, and project support. A planned expansion of the Robot Grader team will further strengthen service capabilities and system optimisation.

Darren Chandler, general manager for protein solutions at Ishida Europe, says:“Robot Grader has long been known for its innovative robotic grading systems, and this move brings together two family-owned businesses with a shared commitment to engineering excellence and quality service. We are excited to build on the success we've experienced already.

“Precision tray-packing technology is becoming ever-more important to improving performance while reducing food waste and giveaway. We are confident our even closer ties will lead to even greater innovation in this space, and ensuring Robot Grader's team can continue to flourish.”

Depending on the machine and product type, Robot Grader's solutions can handle up to 320 pieces per minute, whilst reducing reliance on labour, increasing pack output and achieving low levels of give-away.

Dave Tiso, managing director at Ishida Europe, says:“With automation high on food manufacturers' agendas, we are pleased to be able to offer Robot Grader solutions as a direct part of the Ishida portfolio.

“With Ishida's experts in weighing, packaging and quality control, and Robot Grader's mechatronics specialists working more closely together than ever before, we can provide even deeper integration to serve the needs of protein processors globally.”

Sverre Stenbom, who will remain actively involved in the business, says:“This is a very positive move for both companies and clearly demonstrates the ambition of Ishida to be a major contender in the protein packaging and automation sector. I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”