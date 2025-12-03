A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Leading Charge In Retail's Smart-Cart Revolution



A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions specializes in creating, commercializing smart-cart solutions for grocery stores, supermarkets and other retail formats.

The company's mission is to“unlock the full potential of every in-store shopping journey, through digitalization and personalization.” Cust2Mate supports a digital in-store experience that closely bridges online and brick-and-mortar shopping.

From checkout lanes to connected carts, the retail experience is being reinvented - and A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ: AZ ) is at the forefront of the movement. A2Z develops and deploys“smart-cart” technology that aims to transform how consumers shop in physical stores by melding convenience, personalization and data intelligence into the traditional grocery-store cart.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions is a globally oriented technology company that specializes in creating and commercializing smart-cart solutions for grocery stores, supermarkets and other retail formats. The company's flagship offering, branded Cust2Mate, is a modular, sensor-rich smart cart platform designed...

