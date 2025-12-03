WSJ Tech Live In Doha Reinforces Our Presence In Global Tech Ecosystem - Dow Jones Middle East Head

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha's selection to host the first-ever WSJ Tech Live event in the Middle East reflects the long-standing partnership and reinforces the company's presence in one of the world's most ambitious technological ecosystems, said Anand Joawn, General Manager for the Middle East at Dow Jones, the owner of The Wall Street Journal.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Joawn underscored the growing importance of the Middle East, noting that the region is witnessing massive investments in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, enabling legislation, and the development of knowledge-based and data-driven economies.

He explained that holding the conference in Doha places The Wall Street Journal at the heart of this transformation, providing it with a unique opportunity to bring together leaders from the region and around the world at the center of decision-making, while expanding its coverage of the issues reshaping technology, business, and the geopolitical landscape. He noted that this long-term commitment fosters a more interconnected and forward-looking technological ecosystem that reflects the realities of the global landscape.

Joawn pointed out that hosting WSJ Tech Live event this year for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa, in Doha, adds a new and significant dimension to the event by spotlighting innovation in the region. He said the Middle East is witnessing rapid developments in the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies, energy-sector transformation, digital governance, and capital markets -- key factors that will shape the trajectory of global innovation over the next decade. He emphasized that holding the conference in Doha ensures these priorities are brought into the international spotlight, enriching global dialogue on the impact of emerging technology hubs in the Gulf on markets extending from Singapore to London and New York.

Joawn further noted that Qatar's unique geographic and strategic position -- at the intersection of innovation from the East, capital from the West, and a global regulatory framework -- makes it an ideal venue for fostering international dialogue on technology. He said the country provides a natural platform for diverse perspectives from policymakers, company founders, and investors in the sector, creating a convergence rarely achieved on a single stage. For The Wall Street Journal, he added, this diversity enriches the dialogue and offers deeper, more comprehensive insights into the forces shaping the global technology sector.

Joawn also emphasized The Wall Street Journal's pivotal role and enduring commitment to providing independent and reliable journalism. He noted that the WSJ Tech Live offers a valuable opportunity to examine tangible progress across the Gulf region, including AI-powered smart cities, the growth of venture capital investment, innovation in the energy sector, and the transition toward data-driven digital economies. Presenting these developments on a global platform, he said, highlights the region's expanding technological role through a journalistic approach grounded in accuracy and objectivity.

Regarding Dow Jones' plans to strengthen its presence in Qatar and open an office in Doha, he said that the company's growing footprint in key Gulf markets stems from the region's transformation into a hub for technology, energy, and the global economy. As Dow Jones expands its presence, he said, it will gain greater opportunities to build strong strategic partnerships, deliver on-the-ground reporting, and meet the public's growing demand for reliable and timely information. He added that this move underscores the company's long-term commitment to the region, to engaging with its issues, understanding its realities, and supporting its future.

On Qatar's accelerated transition toward a knowledge-based economy in line with its National Vision, and its impact on boosting regional innovation and competitiveness, he stressed that this transformation is fostering a more competitive and interconnected innovation ecosystem, encouraging startups, global institutions, regulatory bodies, and investors to operate in an environment based on trust, transparency, and data governance. He added that this transition also supports economic diversification and sustainable growth.

In his concluding remarks to QNA, Anand Joawn, General Manager for the Middle East at Dow Jones, affirmed that the WSJ Tech Live event marks the beginning of an ongoing and evolving dialogue. He explained that engagement will continue throughout the year through expanded media coverage, the organization of high-level specialized discussions, and the strengthening of connections between global leaders and the region's emerging technology ecosystems. He stressed that the Middle East's role in the technology-driven global economy is no longer secondary added that through Dow Jones' continuous media presence throughout the year, the region's advancements in this field will remain firmly part of the global conversation.