403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Medical Alley Podcast: Strengthening The STEM Talent Pipeline Through Medtronic Spark With Dr. Sally Saba
(MENAFN- 3BL) On this episode of The Medical Alley Podcast, we dive into one of the most urgent challenges facing our industry - our workforce. From shortages across clinical roles to the growing demand for skilled digital and technical talent, the strength of our future healthcare system truly depends on the people who power it.
To help us unpack the issue, we welcome Dr. Sally Saba, president of the Medtronic Foundation and Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer at Medtronic.
Listen to the full episode on The Medical Alley Podcast.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment