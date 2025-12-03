Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Medical Alley Podcast: Strengthening The STEM Talent Pipeline Through Medtronic Spark With Dr. Sally Saba

2025-12-03 02:01:02
(MENAFN- 3BL) On this episode of The Medical Alley Podcast, we dive into one of the most urgent challenges facing our industry - our workforce. From shortages across clinical roles to the growing demand for skilled digital and technical talent, the strength of our future healthcare system truly depends on the people who power it.

To help us unpack the issue, we welcome Dr. Sally Saba, president of the Medtronic Foundation and Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer at Medtronic.

Listen to the full episode on The Medical Alley Podcast.

