On Behalf Of HH The Amir, Prime Minister Takes Part In 46Th GCC Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: On behalf of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated, alongside Their Highnesses, the leaders and heads of delegations of the sisterly Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, in the 46th Ordinary Session of the GCC Summit, convened in Manama, Bahrain, on Wednesday.

The session was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with a number of Their Highnesses and Excellencies members of the accompanying official delegations, and the summit guests.