SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on behalf of investors (the“Class”) who purchased or acquired Six Flags Entertainment Corporation f/k/a CopperSteel HoldCo, Inc. (“Six Flags” or the“Company”) (NYSE: FUN) common stock pursuant or traceable to the Company's registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the July 1, 2024 merger of legacy Six Flags Entertainment Corporation with Cedar Fair, L.P., and their subsidiaries and affiliates (the“Merger”), alleging violations of the Securities Act of 1933 against the Company and certain of its senior officers. (the“Complaint”).

Should You Join This Class Action Lawsuit?



Do you, or did you, own shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN)?



Did you purchase your shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's July 1, 2024 merger of legacy Six Flags Entertainment Corporation with Cedar Fair, L.P., and their subsidiaries and affiliates?

Did you lose money in your investment in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation?



If you purchased or acquired Six Flags common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or ....

According to the Complaint, Defendants misrepresented in the registration statement that, notwithstanding executives' claims that the Company had pursued transformational investment initiatives in the years leading up to the Merger, Legacy Six Flags suffered from chronic underinvestment and its parks required millions of dollars in additional capital and operational expenditures in order to maintain (let alone grow) Legacy Six Flags' share in the intensely competitive amusement park market.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the Class, you must file papers by January 5, 2026. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on other class members' behalf in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's“Plaintiffs' Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for sixteen consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2025 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Investor Relations Manager

Bernstein Liebhard LLP



(212) 951-2030

...