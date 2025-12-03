Check Point Software Technologies Named A Leader In Gartner Magic Quadrant For Email Security

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point®Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, announces that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner®Magic QuadrantTM for Email Security. Excelling across key areas such as core email protection, integrated email security, and outbound security, Check Point delivers AI-powered protection for the hyperconnected enterprise through its Harmony Email Collaboration solution.

In today's hyperconnected world, enterprise CISOs face relentless pressure to tackle sophisticated email threats, all while dealing with limited budgets and complex system rollouts. Check Point provides a solution with AI-driven security that is quick to set up and enables vendor consolidation. The importance of this approach is emphasized in Check Point Research's 2025 Security Report, which reveals that 68% of attacks start with email, and 61% of harmful files are sent via HTML attachments. Using AI and machine learning, Harmony Email strengthens organizational defenses by identifying and blocking harmful files, phishing attempts, malware, and business email compromise (BEC) before they reach users' inboxes.

"We are honored to be recognized once again as a Leader in Email Security," said Gil Friedrich, Chief Workspace Officer at Check Point Software. "As email continues to power daily business operations, and remains the #1 attack vector, we are committed to delivering innovative, trustworthy, and easy-to-use protections that leverage the most advanced AI technologies to secure our customers."

Check Point believes that it's recognition in email security is fueled by the following differentiators:



Proven security leadership: The only pure-play email security leader that offers complete workspace protection across email, endpoints, AI, SSE, external exposure, and DLP to keep pace with AI-driven attacks.



Powerful core email protection: Offers strong detection capabilities that help organizations block both everyday attacks and advanced, sophisticated threats.



Seamless protection for collaboration suites: Patented, one-click API deployment for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace scans messages pre-delivery and replaces multiple point tools with a single platform securing email, Teams, Slack, OneDrive, and SharePoint.

Built-in autonomous phishing simulation and security awareness training: A unique capability to effortlessly deliver contextual AI-fueled phishing simulations and training to users, with zero configuration and zero deliverability issues.

Built for Tomorrow's Integrated Security

Check Point credits its position as a Leader in Email Security by Gartner to its steady advancements and integrated workspace security vision. This viewpoint is supported by customers, with one sharing, "“Harmony Email & Collaboration gives us peace of mind to operate securely, protecting against increasingly sophisticated attacks, including those driven by AI,” said Marcos Alcantara, Cybersecurity Consultant at Telefonica.“It silently blocks advanced threats, enabling free collaboration and full focus on serving our customers. Today, it's indispensable for keeping our operations safe and agile as threats evolve every day.”

Workspace Security is a critical component of the Check Point Infinity Platform, safeguarding data centers, networks, cloud environments, branch offices, and remote teams. This award is among several recent accolades & analyst recognitions, including being recognized as a Leader in Gartner®Magic QuadrantTM for Hybrid Mesh Firewall.

To download a complimentary copy of the Gartner®Magic QuadrantTM for Email Security visit our website and check out our blog.

Gartner Disclaimer

