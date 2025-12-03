Blofin Donates 1 Million HKD To Support Hong Kong Fire Recovery Efforts
As a leading platform at the forefront of technological and financial innovation, BloFin emphasizes that the cryptocurrency industry must create a tangible, positive impact on society. Through this contribution, BloFin hopes to aid in accelerating recovery and bringing stability and hope back to the affected communities.
The donation will be carried out under the BloFin Whaleness Foundation, the company's dedicated global social responsibility entity. Guided by the philosophy of“Whale Power. Infinite Heart. Strength, Elevated. Wellness, Delivered.”, the Foundation aims to channel the influence and strength of the global BloFin ecosystem into real humanitarian outcomes. BloFin reaffirmed that true“Whaleness” is not measured by the magnitude of one's power, but by the willingness to share that power. The company remains steadfast in its belief that social responsibility and innovation must go hand-in-hand, and that meaningful, collective action can bring real and lasting change.
All donations will be managed and disclosed with transparency, further reinforcing the values of trust, integrity, and accountability that underpin BloFin's operations. Through this initiative, BloFin sets an example of responsible corporate engagement in the crypto space, demonstrating how blockchain technology can be a force for public good.
BloFin expressed its sincere hope that Hong Kong will recover swiftly and that all affected residents will soon return to normal life. The company added that the Whaleness Foundation's guiding belief,“Strength, Elevated. Wellness, Delivered,” embodies its mission to transform collective strength into meaningful care, ensuring that technology and compassion move forward together.
About BloFin
BloFin is a cryptocurrency exchange. The platform offers 500+ USDT-M trading pairs, spot trading, copy trading, wallet API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. As the constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place "WHERE WHALES ARE MADE."
