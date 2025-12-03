403
Kuwait Amir Returns Home After Participating In GCC Supreme Council Meeting In Bahrain
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah returned to the homeland on Wednesday following an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, where he headed the delegation of the State of Kuwait to the 46th ordinary session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
At the forefront of the reception were His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir was accompanied by an official delegation that included, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Director of the Office of His Highness the Amir, retired Lt. Gen. Jamal Mohammad Al-Thiyab, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Mazen Issa Al-Issa and Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Affairs Ambassador Najeeb Abdulrahman Al-Bader. (end)
CommentsNo comment