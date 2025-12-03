Expanse Studios Launches Two New Promotional Game Features As B2B Platform Reaches 1,300 Operator Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a B2B iGaming content provider and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), today announced the deployment of two promotional game features designed to enhance operator marketing capabilities and player engagement across its distribution network of 1,300+ casino brands.

The new promotional tools-Time Free Spins and Bonus Game Trigger-address a high-margin segment of the B2B iGaming market where operators pay premium fees for differentiated promotional mechanics that drive player acquisition and lifetime value. The features are now live across Expanse's distribution network spanning Europe, Latin America, and North America.

Monetizing Operator Marketing Budgets Through Product Innovation

The promotional tools represent a strategic expansion of Expanse's revenue model beyond traditional content licensing. As iGaming operators face rising customer acquisition costs-demand for retention-focused promotional mechanics has accelerated, creating new revenue opportunities for B2B content providers offering integrated marketing solutions.

Time Free Spins enables operators to deploy time-based promotional campaigns where players engage in rapid-fire gaming sessions within fixed durations (typically 60 seconds), generating high engagement rates with minimal operational complexity. The feature is designed for mass-market promotional events and casual player activation, addressing operator demand for scalable promotional tools that drive session frequency without requiring complex bonus administration.

Bonus Game Trigger provides operators with instant bonus round activation capabilities, allowing direct player access to high-value game features without standard gameplay requirements. This tool supports targeted VIP retention programs and player reactivation campaigns, addressing a critical operator need for flexible promotional mechanics in highly competitive markets.

"The iGaming B2B market is shifting toward providers who can deliver not just content, but integrated operator solutions that directly impact revenue and retention metrics," said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. "These promotional tools represent a higher-margin revenue stream that leverages our existing distribution infrastructure across 1,300 operators. Our Q3 performance validates the market opportunity-operators in regulated markets are actively seeking compliant, innovative content from certified providers, and we're positioned to capitalize on that demand as we expand into additional licensed jurisdictions."

Expanse Studios' Q3 FY2025 results (ending September 30, 2025) demonstrate significant commercial traction as the company scales its B2B distribution infrastructure:



Revenue: +433% YoY – Driven by expanded operator partnerships and increased content deployment

Unique Active Players: 564,000 (+248% YoY) – Reflecting growing market penetration across 1,300+ casino brands

Game Spins: +155% – Indicating strong player engagement with Expanse content

Player Deposits (Pay-In): +265% – Demonstrating monetization growth across operator network Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR): +386% – Validating content performance and operator retention



During Q3, Expanse added over 300 new B2B operator partnerships, reaching the 1,300-partner milestone. The company's flagship title, Gates of Olympia, continues driving player retention and engagement across all markets, demonstrating the commercial viability of Expanse's proprietary content portfolio.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies, and card games. With a growing portfolio of 56 proprietary titles, Expanse powers over 1,300 casino brands across Europe, LATAM, and North America.

Learn more at expanse.

Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), Classics (Australian – based subscription and loyalty business) and Meridianbet-a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at CONTACT: Contact:...